University of the Cumberlands congratulates all students who completed their degrees during the 2018-2019 academic year on their graduation.
The following students recently graduated from Cumberlands:
Holly DeBord of Somerset (42503), with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology.Lauren Childers of Somerset (42503), with a Master of Arts in Education in Literacy Specialist P-12.Rachel Bertram of Monticello (42633), with a Bachelor of Science in English.Kara Crawford of Crab Orchard (40419), with a Bachelor of Science in Early Elementary Education P-5.Jeremiah Jones of Somerset (42503), with a Bachelor of Science in Communication Arts.Nicholas Kidd of Monticello (42633), with a Bachelor of Science in Biology.Spencer Phelps of Somerset (42503), with a Bachelor of Science in Mission and Ministries Concentration.Kaitlyn Whitaker of Somerset (42503), with a Bachelor of Science in Early Elementary Education P-5.Jason Scott of Monticello (42503), with a Doctor of Philosophy in Leadership.Mandi Logsdon of Somerset (42503), with a Master of Arts in Teaching in P12 Special Ed LBD.Eric Yancey of Science Hill (42553), with a Master of Arts in Teaching in Early Elementary Education P-5.Rachel Brummett of Somerset (42503), with a Master of Arts in Education in Teacher as Leader.Michael Childers of Somerset (42503), with a Master of Arts in Education in Literacy Specialist P-12.Emily Coffey of Somerset (42503), with a Master of Business Administration in Business Administration.Madisyn Epperson of Somerset (42503), with a Master of Science in Physician Assistant in Physician Assistant.Well done, Cumberlands graduates!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.