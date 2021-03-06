WILLIAMSBURG, KY (03/01/2021)-- University of the Cumberlands congratulates all students who completed their degrees in fall 2020. The following students from your area earned their degrees:
Ethan Jones of Somerset (42503) earned their Associate of Science in Criminal Justice
Rachel Waddle of Monticello (42633) earned their Bachelor of Science in Accounting
Katelyn Dalton of Somerset (42503) earned their Bachelor of Science in Education
Tiffany Pace of Monticello (42633) earned their Bachelor of Science in Education
Heather McClure of Brodhead (40409) earned their Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Allison Sadler of Nancy (42544) earned their Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Tayler Baker of Somerset (42503) earned their Education Specialist in Principal
Sasha Chaplin of Monticello (42633) earned their Education Specialist in School Counseling
Autumn Bertram of Monticello (42633) earned their Education Specialist in School Counseling
McKayla Jones of Windsor (42565) earned their Education Specialist in School Counseling
Christian Gibson of Somersest (42503) earned their Master of Arts in Education
Matthew Norris of Somerset (42503) earned their Master of Arts in Teaching
Deborah Adkins of Monticello (42633) earned their Master of Arts in Teaching
Lindsey Frantz of Somerset (42503) earned their Master of Arts in Teaching
Jennifer Moody of Somerset (42503) earned their Master of Arts in Teaching
Brandy Shoemaker of Monticello (42633) earned their Master of Arts in Education
Krystal Goode of Somerset (42503) earned their Master of Arts Education in School Counseling
Melanie Lawson of somerset (42503) earned their Master of Science in Nurse Practitioner
Misty Atkinson of Monticello (42633) earned their Master of Science in Nurse Practitioner
Well done, Patriots!
