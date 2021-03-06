WILLIAMSBURG, KY (03/01/2021)-- University of the Cumberlands congratulates all students who completed their degrees in fall 2020. The following students from your area earned their degrees:

Ethan Jones of Somerset (42503) earned their Associate of Science in Criminal Justice

Rachel Waddle of Monticello (42633) earned their Bachelor of Science in Accounting

Katelyn Dalton of Somerset (42503) earned their Bachelor of Science in Education

Tiffany Pace of Monticello (42633) earned their Bachelor of Science in Education

Heather McClure of Brodhead (40409) earned their Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Allison Sadler of Nancy (42544) earned their Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Tayler Baker of Somerset (42503) earned their Education Specialist in Principal

Sasha Chaplin of Monticello (42633) earned their Education Specialist in School Counseling

Autumn Bertram of Monticello (42633) earned their Education Specialist in School Counseling

McKayla Jones of Windsor (42565) earned their Education Specialist in School Counseling

Christian Gibson of Somersest (42503) earned their Master of Arts in Education

Matthew Norris of Somerset (42503) earned their Master of Arts in Teaching

Deborah Adkins of Monticello (42633) earned their Master of Arts in Teaching

Lindsey Frantz of Somerset (42503) earned their Master of Arts in Teaching

Jennifer Moody of Somerset (42503) earned their Master of Arts in Teaching

Brandy Shoemaker of Monticello (42633) earned their Master of Arts in Education

Krystal Goode of Somerset (42503) earned their Master of Arts Education in School Counseling

Melanie Lawson of somerset (42503) earned their Master of Science in Nurse Practitioner

Misty Atkinson of Monticello (42633) earned their Master of Science in Nurse Practitioner

Well done, Patriots!

University of the Cumberlands is one of the largest and most affordable private universities in Kentucky. Located in Williamsburg, Kentucky, Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering quality undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and online degree programs. Learn more at ucumberlands.edu.

