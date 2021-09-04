There are more than 1,500 reasons to celebrate as summer ends and the fall term begins - one for every summer graduate from University of the Cumberlands!

The following students from your area completed a degree at Cumberlands this summer:

Noah Phelps of Somerset (42503), who earned their Bachelor of Arts in Psychology

Zachary Tucker of Monticello (42633), who earned their Bachelor of Science in Exercise and Sport Science

Britney Creech of Nancy (42544), who earned their Education Specialist in Principal

Casey Bottoms of Crab Orchard (40419), who earned their Master of Arts Education in Principal

Emily Wilson of Somerset (42503), who earned their Master of Arts Education in Teacher Leader

Taylor Criswell of Monticello (42633), who earned their Master of Arts Education in Teacher Leader

Dylana Fothergill of Somerset (42503), who earned their Master of Arts in Teaching

Kathryn Hayes of Science Hill (42553), who earned their Master of Science in Nurse Practitioner

Elizabeth Combs of Somerset (42501), who earned their Master of Science in Nurse Practitioner

Tammy Guffey of Somerset (42503), who earned their Master of Science in Nurse Practitioner

Eric Hull of Somerset (42503), who earned their Master of Science in Justice Administration

Keisha Hubbs of Monticello (42633), who earned their Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling

Lamon Hubbs of MONTICELLO (42633), who earned their Master of Business Administration in

Nicole Bates of Bronston (42518), who earned their Master of Arts Education in Literacy Specialist

Jessica Critz of Bronston (42518), who earned their Master of Arts Education in Principal

William Gentry of Brodhead (40409), who earned their Education Specialist in Principal

George Critz of Bronston (42518), who earned their Education Specialist in Supervisor of Instruction

Curtis Bates of Bronston (42518), who earned their Master of Arts Education in Teacher Leader

Kellan Jones of Somerset (42503), who earned their Master of Arts in Teaching

Shelbie Brinson of Nancy (42544), who earned their Education Specialist in Supervisor of Instruction

Emily Hopper of Monticello (42633), who earned their Doctor of Philosophy in Leadership

Stacey Pennington of Somerset (42503), who earned their Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Emily Carr of Somerset (42503), who earned their Bachelor of Applied Science in Accounting

Lauren Taheny of Somerset (42503), who earned their Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Brittney Hallum of Somerset (42503), who earned their Bachelor of Science in Human Services

Elizabeth Garland of Science Hill (42553), who earned their Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Tyler Stapp of Nancy (42544), who earned their Bachelor of Applied Science in Business Administration

Tanya Taylor of Somerset (42503), who earned their Bachelor of Applied Science in General Studies

Well done to these Cumberlands Patriots!

University of the Cumberlands is one of the largest and most affordable private universities in Kentucky. Located in Williamsburg, Kentucky, Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering quality undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and online degree programs. Learn more at ucumberlands.edu.

