There are more than 1,500 reasons to celebrate as summer ends and the fall term begins - one for every summer graduate from University of the Cumberlands!
The following students from your area completed a degree at Cumberlands this summer:
Noah Phelps of Somerset (42503), who earned their Bachelor of Arts in Psychology
Zachary Tucker of Monticello (42633), who earned their Bachelor of Science in Exercise and Sport Science
Britney Creech of Nancy (42544), who earned their Education Specialist in Principal
Casey Bottoms of Crab Orchard (40419), who earned their Master of Arts Education in Principal
Emily Wilson of Somerset (42503), who earned their Master of Arts Education in Teacher Leader
Taylor Criswell of Monticello (42633), who earned their Master of Arts Education in Teacher Leader
Dylana Fothergill of Somerset (42503), who earned their Master of Arts in Teaching
Kathryn Hayes of Science Hill (42553), who earned their Master of Science in Nurse Practitioner
Elizabeth Combs of Somerset (42501), who earned their Master of Science in Nurse Practitioner
Tammy Guffey of Somerset (42503), who earned their Master of Science in Nurse Practitioner
Eric Hull of Somerset (42503), who earned their Master of Science in Justice Administration
Keisha Hubbs of Monticello (42633), who earned their Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling
Lamon Hubbs of MONTICELLO (42633), who earned their Master of Business Administration in
Nicole Bates of Bronston (42518), who earned their Master of Arts Education in Literacy Specialist
Jessica Critz of Bronston (42518), who earned their Master of Arts Education in Principal
William Gentry of Brodhead (40409), who earned their Education Specialist in Principal
George Critz of Bronston (42518), who earned their Education Specialist in Supervisor of Instruction
Curtis Bates of Bronston (42518), who earned their Master of Arts Education in Teacher Leader
Kellan Jones of Somerset (42503), who earned their Master of Arts in Teaching
Shelbie Brinson of Nancy (42544), who earned their Education Specialist in Supervisor of Instruction
Emily Hopper of Monticello (42633), who earned their Doctor of Philosophy in Leadership
Stacey Pennington of Somerset (42503), who earned their Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Emily Carr of Somerset (42503), who earned their Bachelor of Applied Science in Accounting
Lauren Taheny of Somerset (42503), who earned their Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Brittney Hallum of Somerset (42503), who earned their Bachelor of Science in Human Services
Elizabeth Garland of Science Hill (42553), who earned their Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Tyler Stapp of Nancy (42544), who earned their Bachelor of Applied Science in Business Administration
Tanya Taylor of Somerset (42503), who earned their Bachelor of Applied Science in General Studies
Well done to these Cumberlands Patriots!
University of the Cumberlands is one of the largest and most affordable private universities in Kentucky. Located in Williamsburg, Kentucky, Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering quality undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and online degree programs. Learn more at ucumberlands.edu.
