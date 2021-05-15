WILLIAMSBURG, KY (05/10/2021)-- University of the Cumberlands wishes to honor the exemplary students who received special awards from their respective academic departments this spring.
Award winners from your area include:
Samuel Golden of Somerset (42503)
Jessica DeBord of Somerset (42503)
Leanna Stigall of Somerset (42501)
Trevor Smith of Somerset (42503)
The full list of award winners is as follows:
Accounting Students of the Year - Matthew Fannin, a sophomore from Carrie, KY; Miles Matthews, a senior from Charlestown, IN; Jennifer Stein, a senior from Louisville, KY; and Noah Thornberry, a senior from Bowling Green, KY.
Winner of the Bella Bender-Lipps Award for art: Cheyenne Canada, a sophomore from Williamsburg, KY.
Biology Student of the Year: Maggie Anderson, a senior from London, KY.
Business Administration Students of the Year: Jennifer Stein, a senior from Louisville, KY, and Miles Matthews, a senior from Charlestown, IN.
Chemistry Student of the Year and winner of the P.R. Jones Outstanding Senior Award: Samuel Golden, a senior from Somerset, KY.
Communication Arts Student of the Year: Sara Sherman, a senior from Marysville, PA.
Computer and Information Science Students of the Year: Matthew Haugen, a senior from Wilmore, KY; Ashley Jernigan, a senior from Cheynne, WY; Matthew McNew, a senior from Lily, KY; and Richard Thacker, a senior from Morehead, KY.
Criminal Justice Student of the Year: Colby Burchett, a senior from Strunk, KY.
Winner of the Emma McPherson English Award: Hope Siler, a senior from Corbin, KY.
Education Students of the Year: IECE Education, Nicole Jackson, a senior from Lexington, KY; Elementary Education Online, Emily Eden, a senior from Slaughters, KY; Elementary Education, Kailee Godinez, a senior from Highlands Ranch, CO; Middle School Education, Clay Carroll, a senior from Pineville, KY; Secondary Education, Dorinda Andrews, a senior from Delphi, IN; P-12 Education, Haylee McKeehan, a senior from Corbin, KY; Special Education, Jessica DeBord, a senior from Somerset, KY; and the winner of the Mavis Broome Scholarship, Hailey Richardson, a junior from Williamsburg, KY.
Health Exercise & Sport Science Students of the Year: Exercise and Sport Science, Houston Burgoon, a senior from Peoria, AZ; Fitness and Sports Management, Alan Senn, a senior from Albuquerque, NM; and Public Health, Cameron Klimczak, a senior from Williamsburg, KY.
History Student of the Year: Laura Higgins, a senior from Mt. Sterling, KY.
Human Services Student of the Year: Sydni Hammontree, a senior from Pineville, KY.
Winner of the Esther A. Compton Mathematics Award and the Physics Award: Caleb Siler, a senior from Corbin, KY.
Winner of the Milton Murphey Missions Service Award: Cailee Owens, a senior from Weaverville, NC.
Music Students of the Year: Outstanding Seniors in Music, Yu-Chien Huang from Tainan, Taiwan, and Tyler Curtis, a senior from Corbin, KY; Gwen Cornell Helping Hand Scholarship, Weston Morgan, a junior from London, KY; winner of the Harold Wortman Scholarship, Leanna Stigall, a senior from Somerset, KY; and winner of the Phyllis Rischardson-Wood Scholarship, Lydia Barbour, a junior from Knoxville, TN.
Political Science Student of the Year: Trevor Smith, a senior from Somerset, KY.
Psychology Student of the Year: Kaelynn Abner, a senior from Bainbridge, IN.
Theatre Student of the Year: Sara Hope, a senior from Beaver Dam, KY.
World Languages Students of the Year: AATF Outstanding Senior in French, Hope Siler, a senior from Corbin, KY; and Outstanding Senior in Spanish, Kailee Godinez, a senior from Highlands Ranch, CO.
University of the Cumberlands is one of the largest and most affordable private universities in Kentucky. Located in Williamsburg, Kentucky, Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering quality undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and online degree programs. Learn more at ucumberlands.edu.
