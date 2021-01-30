The Daniel Boone National Forest has announced recreation fee waiver dates for 2021. These "fee-free" dates apply to the Daniel Boone National Forest recreation areas as listed below.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day: January 18, 2021
Fees are waived at all Daniel Boone National Forest recreation areas, except concession-operated sites and reserve group-use areas.
Day-use sites - no recreation fee is required on Monday, January 18 at the following locations:
• Cave Run Lake boat ramps
• Laurel River Lake boat ramps
• Natural Arch Scenic Area - McCreary County
• Appletree Shooting Range - McCreary County
• Keno Shooting Range - Pulaski County
• Clear Creek Shooting Range - Bath County
• Redbird Crest Trail - Clay and Leslie counties
Campgrounds - camping fees are waived for Sunday evening, January 17 at the following locations:
• Backcountry camping in the Red River Gorge - Menifee, Powell and Wolfe counties
• Koomer Ridge Campground - Wolfe County
• White Sulphur Horse Camp - Bath County
• Claylick Boat-in Campground - Rowan County
President's Day Weekend: February 13-15, 2021
Fees are waived at all Daniel Boone National Forest recreation areas, except concession-operated sites and reserve group-use areas
Day-use sites - no recreation fee is required on Saturday, February 13; Sunday, February 14; or Monday, February 15 at the following locations:
• Cave Run Lake boat ramps
• Laurel River Lake boat ramps
• Natural Arch Scenic Area - McCreary County
• Appletree Shooting Range - McCreary County
• Keno Shooting Range - Pulaski County
• Clear Creek Shooting Range - Bath County
• Redbird Crest Trail - Clay and Leslie counties
Campgrounds - camping fees are waived for Friday evening, February 12; Saturday evening, February 13; and Sunday evening, February 14 at the following locations:
• Backcountry camping in the Red River Gorge - Menifee, Powell and Wolfe counties
• Koomer Ridge Campground - Wolfe County
• White Sulphur Horse Camp - Bath County
• Claylick Boat-in Campground - Rowan County
National Fishing and Boating Week: June 5-6, 2021
Boat ramp fees will be waived on Saturday, June 5 and Sunday, June 6 at:
• Cave Run Lake - all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds
• Laurel River Lake - all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds
National Get Outdoors Day: June 12, 2021
Fees are waived at all Daniel Boone National Forest recreation areas, except concession-operated sites and reserve group-use areas.
Day-use sites - no recreation fee is required on Saturday, June 12 at the following locations:
• Cave Run Lake - all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds
• Laurel River Lake - all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds
• Natural Arch Scenic Area - McCreary County
• Appletree Shooting Range - McCreary County
• Keno Shooting Range - Pulaski County
• White Sulphur OHV Trail - Bath County
• Redbird Crest Trail - Clay and Leslie counties
Campgrounds - camping fees are waived for Saturday evening, June 12 at the following locations:
• Backcountry camping in the Red River Gorge - Menifee, Powell and Wolfe counties
• Barren Fork Horse Camp - McCreary County
National Public Lands Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
Fees are waived at all Daniel Boone National Forest recreation areas, except concession-operated sites and reserve group-use areas.
Day-use sites - no recreation fee is required on Saturday, September 25 at the following locations:
• Cave Run Lake - all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds
• Laurel River Lake - all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds
• Natural Arch Scenic Area - McCreary County
• Appletree Shooting Range - McCreary County
• Keno Shooting Range - Pulaski County
• White Sulphur OHV Trail - Bath County
• Redbird Crest Trail - Clay and Leslie counties
Campgrounds - camping fees are waived for Saturday evening, September 25 at the following locations:
• Backcountry camping in the Red River Gorge - Menifee, Powell and Wolfe counties
• Claylick Boat-in Campground - Rowan County
• Barren Fork Horse Camp - McCreary County
Veterans Day: November 11, 2021
Fees are waived at all Daniel Boone National Forest recreation areas, except concession-operated sites and reserve group-use areas.
Day-use sites - no recreation fee is required on Thursday, November 11 at the following locations:
• Cave Run Lake boat ramps
• Laurel River Lake boat ramps
• Natural Arch Scenic Area - McCreary County
• Appletree Shooting Range - McCreary County
• Keno Shooting Range - Pulaski County
• Clear Creek Shooting Range - Bath County
• Redbird Crest Trail - Clay and Leslie counties
• White Sulphur OHV Trail - Bath County
Campgrounds - camping fees are waived for Thursday evening, November 11 at the following locations:
• Backcountry camping in the Red River Gorge - Menifee, Powell and Wolfe counties
• Koomer Ridge Campground - Wolfe County
• White Sulphur Horse Camp - Bath County
• Claylick Boat-in Campground - Rowan County
• Barren Fork Horse Camp - McCreary County
