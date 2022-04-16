The U.S. Forest Service is conducting a national hiring event for recreation technicians with several job openings on the Daniel Boone National Forest. Recreation technician positions will be open April 6, 2022 through April 19, 2022. These jobs are available in a variety of exciting and rewarding locations, including all districts of the Daniel Boone National Forest with duty stations in Morehead, Stanton, London, Whitley City and Big Creek.
"We are looking for talented, diverse applicants to help us manage the recreation, trails, and wilderness areas of the Daniel Boone National Forest," said Daniel Boone National Forest Supervisor H. Scott Ray. "Our rec techs do everything from providing trail repair and campground maintenance to protecting wilderness and assisting Forest visitors. If you're interested in working outdoors, stewarding public lands, and serving our local communities, this might be the job for you!"
Applications are only accepted through USAJobs. Review the job announcement carefully for deadlines and required information to include in your application. Employment start dates and duty locations vary. Job announcements will not list duty locations; applicants will be asked to provide location preferences prior to the interview phase.
Explore these local positions as well as additional career opportunities on the Daniel Boone National Forest on the Daniel Boone National Forest Employment webpage. To learn more about career opportunities across the country, visit the Forest Service Jobs webpage. These pages will also share helpful hiring tips, additional resources, and information about benefits.
Encompassing more than 700,000 acres of public land across 21 counties in eastern Kentucky, the Daniel Boone National Forest maintains a healthy, working forest and restores Kentucky's natural communities. The Daniel Boone National Forest also has abundant recreation opportunities in many locations such as the Red River Gorge, Cave Run Lake, Laurel River Lake, and over 600 miles of trails.
Make a lasting impact on the world around you and unlock opportunities for professional growth and career advancement. Join the Forest Service, an agency of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and be a part of an organization that is committed to caring for the land and serving people. Our mission is to protect our natural resources for multiple uses for today and future generations.
