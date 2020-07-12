In 4-H, we target the learning process as a way to help young people build essential life skills. As a result of this, we use the Danish judging system for scoring almost all of our shows and projects.
The Danish judging system does not compare one youth's project to the projects of their peers. Rather, each project is scored by comparing it to the project standard. The purpose of the Danish system is to give all 4-H'ers recognition for the number of hours of hard work and dedication that they put in to complete a particular project while comparing it to the standard for that particular project.
Projects that exceed expectations earn a blue ribbon. Participants with projects that meet expectations receive a red ribbon. A white ribbon means the project needs improvement. Green ribbons recognize participation.
Judges are 4-H youth development volunteers who have a particular interest or a particular skill set in a certain subject area and who are interested in seeing young people succeed. Judges learn how to score using the system and how to offer constructive feedback to 4-H members to help them improve their next project.
While no judging system is perfect, the Danish judging system helps 4-H develop top quality youth instead of blue ribbon projects.
Pulaski County 4-H is hosting a 4-H County Fair Showcase in place of the normal county fair showcase during the County Fair. This showcase will take place at the Pulaski County Extension Office. Dates for project/exhibit entry drop off/pick up are as followed:
Monday (27th)- Youth Last Name A-M check in exhibits from 10:00am - 6:00pm
Tuesday (28th)- Youth Last Name N-Z check in exhibits from 10:00am - 6:00pm
Wednesday (29th)- Exhibits judged, winners announced via social media
Thursday (30th)- Youth Last Name A-M pick up exhibits from 10:00am - 6:00pm
Friday (31st)- Youth Last Name N-Z pick up exhibits from 10:00am - 6:00pm
This event will not be open to the public for viewing, but will give our youth the opportunity for their 2019-2020 projects a chance to be judged at the county level. The Pulaski County Fair Board has generously agreed to continue to pay premiums and provide ribbons this year for youth project exhibits.
The 2020 state fair catalog will be used for submissions. The catalog can be found at this website: 4-h.ca.uky.edu/content/state-fair-catalog. Due to the size of the catalog, our office is unable to print the catalog off for free. If you are having trouble accessing it online, please reach out to our office.
Unfortunately, the 2020 KY State Fair will NOT include Cloverville exhibits this year and therefore, those exhibits that win at this county showcase will not be advancing to the state level. We know this is not what we had planned when we entered the New Year, but we are excited to give our kids the opportunity to have their hard work recognized and rewarded at least at the county level.
For more information, contact Jennifer Cole, Extension Agent for 4-H Youth Development at the Pulaski County Extension Office by office phone: 606-679-6361 or email: jennifer_cole@uky.edu.
