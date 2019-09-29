Members of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) met with Mayor Keck in his office on Sept. 13 for the yearly signing of the Proclamation declaring the week of Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week in Somerset.
On Sept.14, the Somerset Chapter of DAR met at the Pulaski County Public Library for their first monthly meeting of the fall. In honor of Constitution Week and the 232nd anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787, Kay Spillman, DAR member, gave a presentation entitled "Drunkard's Path: History of Distilled Spirits and One Quilt in America."
Ms. Spillman began with a brief history of distilled spirits in America, and explained the connection with the first enslaved Africans brought to America in 1619. Sugar cane was a main ingredient in rum, American's first distilled beverage, and slaves worked the labor-intensive crop. (To commemorate the 400th anniversary, The New York Times is re-examining the legacy of slavery in the U.S. through "The 1619 Project.")
Ms. Spillman went on to explain how rum became the largest and most prosperous industry. Whiskey eventually replaced rum as the number one distilled drink due to the ease of using corn instead of cane. Problems emerged when the Distilled Spirits Tax of 1791 was implemented to help the new federal government pay for revolutionary debts. Cash poor farmers used liquor to pay for goods and services, and resented the tax; tax agents were attacked and property was destroyed. President Washington ordered the militia to quell the rebellion, and the tax remained. This Whiskey Rebellion served as one of the first tests of the new U.S. Constitution.
By the 18th century, an anti-alcohol social movement began. The temperance movement would become a religious cause with both churches and women being active. During WWI, President Wilson even issued restrictions on the sale of alcohol because the grain was needed for food production at home. Advocates were successful, and on January 16, 1919, the Eighteenth Amendment declared the production, transport, and sale of intoxicating liquors illegal. Enforcement was difficult, and illegal activity turned public sentiment against Prohibition.
By the time of the Great Depression, jobs and revenue were desperately needed. Democratic presidential candidate Franklin D. Roosevelt spoke in favor of repealing the amendment. The Twenty-First Amendment repealed the Eighteenth Amendment on December 5, 1933.
Concluding her presentation, Ms. Spillman explained how women have used the art of making quilts to serve a greater purpose - making a statement or furthering a cause. Ms. Spillman displayed the first quilt she made, and explained that the pattern is entitled "Drunkard's Path," which was a poplar name for this pattern from 1874-1919. The women of that generation used an essential pastime to further the cause of the movement, and women today keep the art form alive by recreating the past.
The next DAR meeting will be on Saturday, Oct. 10 at the Pulaski County Public Library. All meetings are open to the public.
