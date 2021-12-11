The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) held their monthly meeting on Nov. 13 at the Pulaski County Public Library. In remembrance of Veterans Day on Nov. 11, Captain (Retired) Cheryl Frietch was the special guest speaker. Captain Frietch served six years in the U.S. Army and six years in the U.S. Air Force, and is currently a member of the American Legion Post #38 Honor Guard, which serves Somerset and Pulaski County.
Captain Frietch began her program by explaining the significance of the red poppy and making historical connections to Moina Michael, a young American professor from GA. As many may know, the poppy came to symbolize the blood shed during the battles of WWI following the publication of the poem "In Flanders Fields." The poem was written in 1915 by Canadian doctor LCol John McCrae while serving on the front lines in the Flanders region of Belgium. However, it was in 1918 that Ms. Michael was so moved by the poem that she pledged to "keep the faith," and wrote her response to McCrae's poem on the back of an envelope where she vowed to wear a red poppy as a sign of remembrance for those who served. To help provide support for servicemen, she pursued selling silk poppies. A few years later the poppy became the official flower of the American Legion memorializing soldiers who fought and died during WWI. The American Legion brought National Poppy Day to the U.S. by asking Congress to designate the Friday before Memorial Day as National Poppy Day. Ms. Michael, founder of the memorial poppy, was ultimately given the nickname "The Poppy Lady" for her humanitarian efforts. Interestingly, Ms. Michael was also a DAR member.
Continuing with the meeting, DAR Vice Regent Barbara Perry recognized the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, which is located at Arlington National Cemetery and was dedicated on Nov. 11, 1921, exactly three years after the end of WWI. Events of that day are forever described in numerous news articles around Washington at the time. Particularly moving was an excerpt from a Nov. 11, 1921, edition of the Evening Star Ms. Perry read - "No mighty potentate or victorious general ever received greater or more sincere homage than has marked every step in the home-coming and the burial in the sacred soil of Arlington of the unknown American soldier killed at the battle front and given temporary rest under the poppies of France."
In keeping with the yearly DAR Veterans Day wreath-laying tradition to honor veterans from the Revolutionary War to the Spanish-American War, Somerset Chapter DAR members Janet Stricklin and Joyce Mize placed a wreath on the gate at Sinking Creek (Baptist) Church Cemetery in Somerset, KY. The cemetery, which was in use until 1939, is located off South Church Street above the spring that is located on what is now Vine Street.
