The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) met virtually on March 13 and announced the recipients of the DAR Good Citizens Awards. The DAR Good Citizens program is a wonderful way to recognize outstanding young people who exhibit the qualities of good citizenship in their homes, schools, and communities. These seniors have been selected by their respective schools for exhibiting the qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism during their high school career. The Somerset Chapter of DAR is therefore proud to announce this year's recipients.
From Somerset High School: Jalyn Murphy participated in the Dance Team and Book Club, and was recently inducted into the Beta Club, a club that recognizes students who excel in performing community service. She has participated in SHS spring musicals and enjoys reading in her free time. After graduation, Jalyn plans to attend college to study Marine Biology.
From Pulaski County High School: Kaylee Strunk plans to attend Asbury University to further her education and obtain a degree in biology. Her long-term goal is to study medicine and eventually enter the health care field.
From Somerset Christian School: Hannah Monsanto excels in her academic endeavors and extracurricular activities. She has a 4.0 GPA, which she has maintained during her time at SCS. Hannah plans to attend either Asbury or Bellarmine University after graduation.
From Southwestern High School: Sarah Meece is an outstanding student who will graduate with the Advance Diploma and High Distinction, having completed the BioMedical Pathway. She is an active member of the National Honor Society, Spanish Club, Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA), and Junior Council. She volunteers at the Animal Shelter during the summer, and is currently doing an internship at Quest Counseling. With the credits earned from the Dual Credit College and Advanced Placement Classes, Sarah will head to college with 38+ college credits, where she plans to study to become a nurse practitioner.
Additionally, DAR member Jan Stricklin presented the Patriot of the Month for March. William Trimble who is an ancestor of Glenda Wilson Adams was a Revolutionary War soldier. Information regarding his pension for service in the Revolutionary War is outlined below.
On the 12th day of October in the year of 1833 personally appeared before Simon Weaver, an acting Justice of the Peace for Pulaski County Court being a court of record, State of Kentucky. Due to his bodily infirmity, William Trimble a resident of said county and state, age about seventy-one years, who being duly sworn, according to the law, doth on his oath state that he is unable to appear in person. In order to obtain the benefit of the provision made by the Act of Congress passed June 7, 1832, the said William Trimble, on his oath makes the following declaration.
William Trimble was born in 1760 in Augusta County, Virginia. While a resident of this State and County, he served as a private in the Virginia troops as follows: from September, 1777, three months in Captain Joseph Patterson's Company; Colonel Dickinson's Regiment and marched to the Ohio River against the Indians; from September 1779, three months in Captain William Henderson's Company, serving as a substitute for his brother, James. They marched from Virginia crossing the Ohio River to McIntosh's Fort, where a treaty was signed. From December 1780, he was assigned to Captain James Trimble Company. In July 1781, he was in Captain James Trimble's Company as a mounted rifleman.
His oath of declaration was sworn and subscribed this the 12th day of October year of 1833. Robert Gilmore and Christley Tarter witnessed his signature. He was allowed a soldier's pension on his application while living in Pulaski County, Kentucky.
State of Kentucky, County of Pulaski, on this 11th day of September, 1842 Mary Trimble aged 70 years appeared in open court to make a declaration in order to receive the benefit of a pension to the widows of soldiers of the Revolutionary War. She states that they were married 19th day April, 1787 at Greenbrier, Virginia and they lived together as man and wife until his death June 6, 1840.
Note: Betsy Trimble Tarter was the child of William Trimble and Mary Fleming. She was a member of the Somerset Chapter DAR, tracing her lineage back to John Sherman Cooper (1866-1924) and his wife, Helen Gertrude Tarter, married 29 Jun 1889.
