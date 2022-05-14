The Somerset Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) presented the 2022 Good Citizens Awards to deserving seniors at their March 19 meeting. The Good Citizens Award is given to seniors who have exhibited traits of Dependability, Service, Leadership, and Patriotism during their high school career. This year the Good Citizens Awards go to Caroline Blakeman, Somerset High School; Angelina France, Pulaski High School; Nicholas Holland, Somerset Christian School; and Sarah Keeney, Southwestern High School.
These students reflect the outstanding qualities of leadership and service through example, which is needed in today's demanding world. Some individual highlights of these outstanding students are the following: Caroline Blakeman is a member of FCA, National Honor Society, and is on the track team. She was selected to the 2021 Governor's Scholars Program, and served on a mission trip to Haiti. She plans to study Psychology in college. Angelina France is a member of FFA, FBLA, JROTC, Choir, and has a strong community service record in helping others. She plans to study Environmental Science. Nicholas Holland is active in the Student Government, and has been a contestant with KY United Nations Assembly conference focusing on the world of international diplomacy. He is an avid volunteer in his church and community, and plans to follow a career in Engineering. Sarah Keeney is a member of the National Honor Society, HOSA, and FBLA. She was a 2021 Governor's Scholar, and has her industry certification in biotechnology. She plans to study Environmental Science.
Also, in recognition of Women's History Month, DAR member Dana Muse presented a program entitled "Famous Women of Kentucky" that focused on the accomplishments of Kentucky women who have contributed to the growth and development of the commonwealth. As a result of their hard work and determination, the opportunities for women and children expanded in the state. Ms. Muse focused on pioneers, reformers, educators, medical professionals, and elected government officials.
In regards to pioneer women, even though few were recorded in history books, stories were handed down from generation to generation, and these persistent women helped make permanent settlement of the area that became Kentucky. In regards to social reforms, Ms. Muse described the state as being very cautious. Most issues were largely upper-class issues, and the Kentucky women who were leaders for reform were wealthy, influential, and educated. Additionally, many of Kentucky's early educators were women, and many had to go out of state for their education. Therefore, many of the state's female founders of educational institutions came from other areas. In the field of medicine, concern for the high mortality rate of mothers who bore a lot of children, and concern for those children, attracted women to the medical field. They realized that healthy babies needed healthy families, so they expanded the medical services to treat all family members. Finally, after women gained the right to vote in 1920, a number of Kentucky women have been prominent in government.
Ms. Muse continued her presentation by describing how there are too many "famous" Kentucky women to list. Perhaps more familiar names to Kentuckians are: Laura Clay and Madeline McDowell Breckinridge (reformers); Katherine Pettit and Cora Wilson Stewart (educators); Mary Breckinridge (medicine); Mary Elliott Flanery, Georgia David Powers, and Martha Layne Collins (government). She concluded by listing the accomplishments of Kentuckians Diane Sawyer, Loretta Lynn, and Patty Hill. Interestingly, Hill, along with her sister, wrote the world's most-familiar and most-sung song in the 1890s. "Happy Birthday" has been sung in at least 143 movies and has passed Bach, Beethoven, and the Beatles for the song most often sung in English. (Sources: Univ. of KY Cooperative Extensive Service and USA Today)
