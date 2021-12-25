DAR Holds Christmas luncheon and recognizes members

The Somerset Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) held their annual Christmas Luncheon and Awards Ceremony at the home of DAR member Lenora DeBord on Dec. 11. Scott DeBord provided the music by playing the theremin, which is an electronic musical instrument controlled without physical contact where the pitch and volume is controlled by placing the hands close to the antennae. Mr. DeBord demonstrated the variety of sounds with a special Christmas medley.
During each Dec. meeting, DAR recognizes members who have special anniversaries. This year, Stella Hail and Janet Stricklin both received certificates for 20 years of membership, and the following members received certificates for 30 years of membership: Betty Dungan, Carolyn Jackson, Jane Shelton, Cindy Short, Mary Steder. Congratulations to these well-deserving members!
In recognition of the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor, DAR member Dana Muse presented a program entitled "Christmas on the WWII Home Front" reminding everyone how families were dealing with painful separations as loved ones were away from home fighting in the war. She explained how wartime income was high, but few products were available because many items weren't being manufactured due to shortages of raw materials and the conversion of factories for military use. Several interesting facts were highlighted: Christmas trees were in short supply, so Americans rushed to buy American-made artificial trees. In 1941, a five-foot tree could be purchased for 75 cents.; A shortage of material used to produce ornaments led many people to make their own. Magazines contained patterns for ornaments made out of non-priority war materials.; There were not enough men to play Santa Claus, so women served as substitute across the U.S.; Rationing of tires and gasoline limited holiday travel.; Americans saved food ration stamps to provide extra food for holiday meals.; Christmas during the war left a lasting musical legacy. "I'll Be Home for Christmas" and "White Christmas" quickly gained popularity with war-weary, but optimistic Americans.; Many threw away their German blown-glass ornaments and exotic Japanese ornaments when the war began. Soon thereafter, U.S. companies began mass-producing Christmas tree balls using machines designed to produce light bulbs making more ornaments in a minute than a German glassblower could make in an entire day. www.nationalww2museum.org.
Finally, keeping with DAR business, Janet Stricklin, State Honor Roll Chair and DAR member, gave a report about her Honor Roll presentation to the officers at the state conference. The Honor Roll is an extensive list of all yearly Chapter activities as required by the National and State Boards. Ms. Stricklin explained the eight-four Chapters and six Districts of the Kentucky Society, Daughters of the American Revolution (KSDAR). The Chapter scores are determined by the answers that are included in the report. The Chapter Regents, Vice Regents, Treasurers, and Registrars work with the District Directors and the State Regent to uphold DAR's mission of Historical Preservation, Education, and Patriotism. The Somerset Chapter is again a Gold Chapter and was presented with a special award for service to Veterans.
The next meeting of the Somerset Chapter will be at 10 a.m. on Feb. 12 at the Pulaski County Public Library. All meetings are open to the public.
