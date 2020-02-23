The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) held their monthly meeting on February 8, at the Pulaski County Public Library. The Somerset Chapter winners of the yearly DAR American History Essay Contest were recognized at the meeting. The topic of this year's contest was entitled "The Voyage of the Mayflower" in recognition of the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower, which set sail in September 1620. The ship carried Pilgrims from England to Plymouth, Massachusetts, where they established the first permanent New England colony in colonial America. Each winning essay was read, and recipients received a certificate and a bronze medal. A total of 87 essays were submitted from schools throughout the county. The winners are Sara Emilee Loveless, 5th grade from Science Hill Independent School; Alex Moreland, 6th grade from Somerset Christian School; Whitney Catherine King, 7th grade from Science Hill Independent School; Kylee Hope Stout, 8th grade from Southern Middle School. DAR American History Month Chairperson and Registrar, Nancy Cox, oversaw the contest and coordinated the scoring of the essays, which is quite a lengthy process.
For the History Minute, DAR member Kay Spillman recognized the contributions of Harriet Tubman by discussing the book, Bound for the Promised Land, Harriet Tubman Portrait of an American Hero, by Kate Clifford Larson. She also made connections with the 2019 movie Harriet, which has been nominated for and won several awards.
Ms. Spillman began with some interesting facts about Tubman: Her picture may replace Andrew Jackson on the $20 bill. She was a conductor with the Underground Railroad who personally helped almost 70 slaves escape to freedom. Harriet Tubman was called "the Moses of her people." She is recognized as a Civil War hero.
Harriet Tubman was born Araminta "Minty" Ross in 1822 to Rit Green and Ben Ross (later a freedman) in Maryland. She died in 1913. She became known as Harriet Tubman after she married John Tubman, a freedman. Since she was born into slavery, she served in several brutal settings, working extremely difficult jobs until her escape in 1849. When she was young, she was accidently hit in the head by an angry overseer. This accident left her with seizures and blackouts for the rest of her life.
Also when she was young, Harriet studied the star patterns in the sky, and got to know many people who would later aid in her escape. In 1849, she successfully traveled 100 miles through sweet gum thickets and rivers to reach Philadelphia and freedom. She made several trips back to Maryland to bring almost 70 other slaves to freedom. Many of these trips occurred after the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850 when slaves had to travel all the way to Canada for freedom since the Act allowed slave catchers to travel all over the north in search of runaways.
Harriet couldn't read or write, but she was a motivational speaker earning money for her causes, and income for herself to support several family members who had made it to freedom. She even helped recruit and provide funding for John Brown, who led the charge against Harper's Ferry. However, Harriet did not participate in the raid because she foresaw the tragedy.
During the Civil War, she even travelled to South Carolina where she was useful in the war effort. She helped the Union's cause by obtaining supplies for soldiers, and also provided nursing duties. She lived near Beaufort, SC where she recruited black slaves to become soldiers, served as a spy, and assisted in the escape of slaves.
Ms. Spillman concluded her presentation by explaining how Harriet Tubman is called one of the top 10 heroes in American History. It is fascinating that a tiny, black, illiterate woman made such a huge mark on ending slavery.
The next meeting of the Somerset Chapter will be at 10 am on March 14 at the Pulaski County Public Library. All meetings are open to the public.
