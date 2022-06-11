DAR Recognizes Memorial Day and Juneteenth

The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) met on Saturday, May 14 at the Pulaski County Library. Their special speaker was Mr. Clarence Floyd representing the Honor Guard Flag Program here in Somerset. He brought a moving and interesting program regarding the flag and the needs of veterans in our area. Mr. Floyd is himself a veteran of the Korean War, and one of his most patriotic memories was when he returned home from the war and saw the huge US Flag displayed at the Seattle port, signifying that he was truly HOME. He explained various aspects of the flag to include just how the words 'Old Glory' came about, what the folding of the flag symbolized, and about the proper disposal of worn and tattered flags (i.e. the average 'life' of a flag flying outside is approximately six months). He mentioned that there are many opportunities in Somerset where people can bring their tattered flags for a respectful disposal, all overseen by the Honor Guard. Regarding the Honor Guard itself, Mr. Floyd said they participate in funerals and graveside services when requested by the family, to include guarding the casket, folding the flag and presenting of the flag to the family, and providing a 13-gun salute and the playing of taps when possible. He stated that the Honor Guard does not speak during these rituals as a show of respect to the family. They are dressed in full uniform, march in, perform their duties in silence and then quietly leave. Mr. Floyd ended his talk by mentioning that there will be a Memorial Day Ceremony at Mill Springs on Monday May 30th and all are invited.
'Juneteenth' recognition was given by Kay Spillman. Juneteenth is now an official federal holiday, established last year by President Biden. It commemorates the final declaration of the emancipation of slaves at the conclusion of the Civil war in 1865. Specifically, it remembers the event on 19 June, 1865 when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas to ensure that all enslaved people were indeed freed. Ms. Spillman quoted from the book "I Was Born in Slavery" that recorded stories of former slaves, now very elderly, talkin in their own words about their memories of that time. One short excerpt captures the sentiment and range of emotions of the freed slaves "A man I knowed named George cried out in a powerful voice: 'Free, free, my Lord. Oh! Free, free, my Lord. You will free me, Lord - free, free, free.' ... That night we had a big cornshucking (celebration)".
And finally, Barbara Perry, presented a short biography of DAR's Patriot of the Month: James Otis Jr. (1725-1783). He came into prominence in the 1760's serving as Massachusetts' Advocate General. By John Adams personal account, it was James Otis who provided much of the arguments against the Crown's over reach of powers that continued to build throughout the 1760's. According to John Adams, the American Revolution started on February 24, 1761, when Otis gave a stirring five-hour argument against the recently imposed 'Writs of Assistance' by the Crown (i.e. these "writs" gave broad search warrant authorities to British soldiers). Otis's arguments instigated and inspired others to join in the growing protest of the colonists against the heavy hand of the Crown. Although he did not author the phrase "Taxation without Representation is Tyranny", he most certainly provided its inspiration through his writings. But tragically, in 1769, this all came to an immediate end when he suffered brain damage at the hands of a British official whom Otis had singled out for criticism in a newspaper essay. The assault incapacitated Otis and abruptly ended his public career. He was sidelined from the tumultuous 1770's and the events leading to the nation's founding. His injuries resulted in him being labeled 'a harmless lunatic' who drank heavily and roamed Boston's streets. Interesting to note is that his family took up Otis' banner in the 1770's by taking on leadership roles in the Revolution that he might otherwise have assumed (i.e. his sister, Mercy Otis Warren, was a satirist and playwright). His tragic life ended dramatically in 1783, when, while staying in the countryside home of a friend, he stepped outside to watch a thunderstorm and was killed by a lightning bolt! He is remembered by historians as the 'Founding Father who could've been'.
