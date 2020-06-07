The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), Somerset Chapter, are proud to announce this year's recipients of the DAR Good Citizens Award. By way of background, the DAR was founded in 1890 at a time that was marked by a revival in patriotism and intense interest in the beginnings of the United States of America. The DAR objectives have remained the same over the years: to perpetuate the memory and spirit of the men and women who achieved American Independence; to encourage education, as Washington put it, "to promote... institutions for the general diffusion of knowledge...to develop an enlightened public opinion..."; and finally, to promote patriotism by cherishing the institution of American freedom by fostering true patriotism and love of country.
The DAR Good Citizens Award has been an integral part of this organization for over seventy years - recognizing countless number of deserving youth as they began their adult life and careers. Due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak and subsequent 'stay at home' restrictions, the Somerset Chapter did not meet as planned in March to present these awards. Nonetheless, Somerset Chapter is proudly presenting the names of these deserving graduating high school seniors who exhibited the qualities of Dependability, Service, Leadership, and Patriotism during their high school careers. The honored students for 2020, selected by their school, are as follows:
• Kaylee Lorsong from Pulaski County High School. Because of her love of science and math, she plans to attend the University of Alabama in Huntsville. Kaylee will study aerospace engineering with the goal of someday working at NASA.
• Katelyn Smith from Somerset High School: She plans to attend Campbellsville University to study Christian Ministry, as well as being a part of their dance team.
• Jonathan Moore, Somerset Christian School: He has been active in varsity athletics, student government and community service activities throughout his high school career. While in school, he has managed to achieve two extracurricular goals - that of earning an Associates degrees in Science from SCC, and completion of a Congressional Silver Medal. His future plans are to study at Freed Hardeman University in Henderson, TN where he will play basketball, while pursuing degrees in biochemistry and political science.
• Nadia Flynn, Southwestern High School. She plans to attend the University of Louisville and major in Political Science. From there, Nadia has the goal of attending law school to obtain a Juris Doctor law degree while continuing to engage in public service to her community.
