DBNF's Stearns recognized as "Ranger District of the Year"

The USDA Forest Service honored employees and partners for exemplary work, dedication and commitment during the Southern Region's 2020 Regional Forester Honor Awards last month. The theme for the virtual awards was "Overcoming Challenges - Our Commitment through Resilience and Innovation."
"This year, USDA Forest Service employees in the Southern Region have faced numerous challenges, such as natural disasters and working virtually which caused them to find innovative means to accomplish their mission of serving the people and caring for the land," said Regional Forester Ken Arney. "It is a great honor to recognize these individuals and groups who worked closely with our partners, volunteers, and other federal and state agencies to accomplish many special projects during a global pandemic.
Arney, Deputy Regional Forester Jan Davis, and Acting Deputy Regional Foresters Stephanie Neal Johnson and JaSal Morris presented awards to employees across the region, which includes 13 southern states and Puerto Rico.
On the Daniel Boone National Forest, the Stearns Ranger District was recognized as "Ranger District of the Year" for exemplary management excellence in the Southern Region.
"We are very humbled by this recognition for the Stearns District," said Stearns District Ranger Tim Reed. "This award is a testament to the wonderful, hard-working folks serving here and their commitment to doing good for the people we serve and the resources we manage. I'm so proud to be a part of this great district and forest."
Arney also recognized the Daniel Boone National Forest Minerals Team in a Special Award category for their "out of the box" and creative approach to locating and monitoring orphaned and abandoned oil wells using drones.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.