Dealing with ice, snow, cold and mud

Michelle Arnold, DVM
The cold, muddy conditions resulting from the numerous ice and snow events this year mean that cattle will require substantially more energy in feeds to maintain their body weight and produce milk until grass is growing again. If hay quality is poor, for example late stage of maturity, rained on while curing, and/or baled with enough moisture to support mold growth, supplemental feed will be required to meet basic nutritional needs. Many cows and baby calves presented for necropsy (an animal "autopsy") in late winter reveal a total absence of fat and death is due to starvation. This indicates that the feeding program did not provide the necessary nutrition for winter weather survival.
The body of the animal has several defenses against cold. The first is the hair coat which grows longer in winter and, when fluffed up and dry, helps conserve heat and repel cold. Under winter conditions, if an animal's coat cover is wet and muddy, then energy requirements can easily double, particularly if the animal is not protected from the wind. Cold conditions are not too difficult for cattle but when rain and wind are added, heat loss is multiplied several times because warmth is conducted away from the body through evaporation, similar to what we know as the "wind chill factor". Additionally, loss of backfat means less insulation under the skin so heat is also lost when lying on wet, cold ground. If producers are not supplementing cattle with adequate energy AND protein sources, hay of poor nutritional quality will not provide sufficient nutrition to meet the animal's basic requirements. This will result in depletion of body fat stores, followed by breakdown of muscle protein, and finally death due to insufficient nutrition.
At necropsy, the pathologist finds a thin animal with no body fat stores but the rumen is full of bulky, dry forage material (poor quality hay). Even the small seam of fat normally found on the surface of the heart is gone, indicating the last storage area in the body for fat has been used up. Despite having had access to free choice hay, these cattle have died from starvation. Although hay may look and smell good, unless a producer has had the hay tested for nutritional content, he or she does not know the true feed value of that harvested forage. It is often difficult for producers to bring themselves to the realization that cattle can actually starve to death while consuming all the hay they can eat - especially if crude protein levels are in the 3-4% range, and TDN is <\40% - as is not uncommon in some late-cut, overmature, rained-on hay.
Inadequate crude protein in the hay (below7-8%) means there is not enough nitrogen for the rumen microflora ("bugs") to do their job of breaking down fiber and starch for energy. Digestion slows down and cattle eat less hay because there is no room for more in the rumen. Cattle are expected to eat roughly 2-2.5% of their body weight in dry matter but this may fall to 1.5% on poor quality hay. Many producers purchase "protein tubs" varying from 16-30% protein to make up for any potential protein deficiencies but fail to address the severe lack of energy in the diet. In the last 60 days of pregnancy, an adult cow requires feedstuffs testing at least 50-55% TDN (energy) and 8-9% available crude protein while an adult beef cow's needs in the first 60 days of lactation increase to 60-65% TDN and 10-12% available crude protein. Cold weather and mud will increase these requirements.
In addition to malnutrition in adult cattle, inadequate nutrition and weight loss severely affect the developing fetus in a pregnant cow. "Fetal programming" of the immune system of the developing calf during pregnancy will not progress correctly without the correct nutrients and trace minerals. A weak cow may experience dystocia (a slow, difficult birth) resulting in lack of oxygen to the calf during delivery, leading to dead or weak calf. Calves born to deficient dams have less "brown fat" so they are less able to generate body heat and are slower to stand and nurse compared to calves whose dams received adequate nutrition during the last 100 days of pregnancy. Poor colostrum quality and quantity from protein and energy-deficient dams will not support calf survival and performance. One study looking at diets during pregnancy found at weaning, 100% of the calves from the adequate energy dams were alive compared to 71% from the energy deficient dams. The major cause of death loss from birth to weaning was scours, with a death loss of 19% due to this factor.
Trace mineral supplementation is another area of concern, as copper and selenium levels in liver samples analyzed from many cases throughout KY are often far below acceptable levels. Additionally, grass tetany/hypomagnesemia cases will occur in late winter and early spring if lactating beef cattle are not offered a free-choice, high magnesium trace mineral continuously until spring. Primary copper deficiency can cause a number of disorders, including poor heart muscle function, sudden death, anemia, lameness, coarse hair coat, hair coat color changes, diarrhea, and fertility problems. Low selenium concentrations can be associated with a wide variety of problems including skeletal and heart muscle abnormalities, sudden death due to heart damage, suppression of the immune system, a variety of reproductive issues, and reduced growth. The absence of these vital nutrients is a major factor in development of disease. Selenium deficiencies in adult cows will lead to later reproductive problems of delayed conception, cystic ovaries and retained placentas.
The best advice for producers is to test their hay then supplement with enough feed to make up the deficits. Testing is simple, inexpensive and results are easy to interpret. Contact your local cooperative extension service if you need assistance to get this accomplished. If cows are losing or have lost weight, add supplemental feed to help them through the rest of winter until grass is growing and is past the "watery" stage. Energy AND protein are both crucial; protein tubs will not be sufficient to fulfill energy requirements. Adequate nutrition is not just important today but also down the road. Milk production, the return to estrus and rebreeding, and overall herd immunity are also impacted over the long term. Continue to offer a trace mineral mix high in magnesium in order to prevent hypomagnesemia or "grass tetany" at least through the first of May.
