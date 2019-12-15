'Decorating your home with lights'

This news article may be a little late for your Christmas Decorations, but use it if you can, and remember you can always use these tips next year when decorating with lights. If you are decorating for the holidays, here is advice to achieve a Griswold-worthy home for friends and family to enjoy. Joseph Rey-Barreau, with the University of Kentucky College of Design, has seven easy tips to help make your holiday space everything you've ever dreamed of -- and make the "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" Griswold family jealous.
Buy cost efficient lighting - Buy LED lights instead of regular lights. They are proven to be more energy efficient and cost effective -- using only 1/10th the energy of a normal light bulb.
Consider smart light bulbs - Consider changing your regular light bulbs to smart light bulbs. They have the ability to change color and add a festive vibe to any room.
Try projection mapping lights - Projection mapping can be as simple or as complex as you want it. The benefit? You can buy them at many local stores, and there is no need to hang lights on your house. Put the projection in place and enjoy!
Experiment with spotlights - Have a wreath on the front door? An easy, inexpensive way to add emphasis to an area on your house is with a spotlight. Just like projection mapping, no ladder required!
Create contrast with light dimmers - One festive holiday idea people don't think of is light dimmers. Dimming a light can create an entirely different atmosphere in a room and showcase the hard work you put into decorating. An example would be to dim the lights in the family room but have a spotlight on a fireplace mantle display to create a focal point.
Don't be afraid to get creative and enjoy the process -Whether you like colored lights or traditional lights, anything is possible with your own imagination and creativity. A major part of the holiday season is spending it with family and friends. Have them involved in the process and enjoy their company.
Step back and evaluate your work - If you don't like the way something looks, don't be afraid to change it or start over.
This week we had our "I Love Chocolate" class at the Extension Office. The following is a really easy candy recipe that makes lots and lots of delicious candy. It is good to give to your neighbors, friends, teachers, etc. The recipe calls for 48 ounces of different chocolates. This is the last candy I make when cooking with chocolates, and I use all those extra chocolate chips I have left over in the bags to make up the 12 ounces of chocolate. You are just melting chocolates, so they all will melt and the measurement doesn't have to be "exactly." Be sure you do not have any water around when working with chocolates.
Crock Pot Fudge
2 -16 ounce jars of Dry Roasted Peanuts
(with or without salt)
32 ounce size White Almond Bark
4-Ounce Bar of German Sweet Chocolate Bar, broken into pieces
12 Ounce Chocolate Chips
Place your peanuts in the bottom of the crock pot; break up the White Almond Bark into small sizes before adding it to the crock pot. Add the German Chocolate Bar and the Chocolate Chips to the crock pot. Cook on low heat from 1 ½ hours to 2 hours, stirring every 15 minutes. You do not want it to burn on the bottom. When all the chocolate is melted, spoon out by the tablespoons on wax paper. Allow to cool before serving.
Events at the Extension Office
Make beautiful cards you can enjoy at the free "Card Making Class" on Monday, December 16, starting at 10:00 o'clock. You will have a morning of fun learning new and different card making techniques, and fellowshipping with other card makers.
Our Food Class for December will be "Country Morning Casserole. This is the last recipe on our monthly calendar. Join us Tuesday Morning at 11:30 at the Extension Office for this free class.
The Meadowlark Extension Homemakers will meet on Tuesday, December 17, at 1:00 o'clock at the Extension Office for their Christmas Party.
The Crocheting and Knitting Class will not meet this Thursday, December 19.
The Extension Office will be closed December 23 through January 1 for the Christmas Holiday. The Office will open on Thursday, January 2 at 8:00 a.m.
