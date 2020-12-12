Struggling with respiratory disease in your herd? Consider the benefits of laboratory diagnostics. A recent study showed that for every two animals treated for bovine respiratory disease (BRD), the clinical outcome of only one animal changed. As an industry focused on improving cattle health and reducing disease, it's our job to look for ways to increase that number.
The complex nature of BRD makes establishing a universal "gold standard" for diagnosis and treatment problematic for cattle producers and veterinarians alike. The good news is that incorporating diagnostics into your disease management strategy can help optimize BRD prevention and treatment protocols for your herd.
Understanding the disease triangle
Because there is no single cause or cure for BRD, taking a step back and looking at management of this disease complex as a triad with three key points of influence -- the animal, the environment and the pathogens present.
The calf - What's going on in the calf? Why are they susceptible to BRD? Are you testing for and removing persistently infected calves? The environment - Has anything changed? Are there new stressors such as weather or commingling? Are you providing adequate nutrition and housing? Is the pathogen load overwhelming? The pathogen - Are we able to properly immunize against the viral pathogens present? Is your treatment against bacterial pathogens effective? Utilizing diagnostics in your herd
To further optimize your prevention and treatment strategies, consulting with a diagnostic laboratory may be beneficial. A pathologist will work with your herd veterinarian to take a closer examination of bacteria or viruses present. This can be done antemortem by obtaining nasal swabs from the calf, or post-mortem through a necropsy evaluation.
There are several tests available to pinpoint the cause of respiratory infections. Traditional diagnostics such as a bacterial culture test will include collecting a sample from infected tissue. The sample is then sent to a laboratory for testing, where it is put in an environment in which the bacteria can grow, helping diagnosticians identify what is causing the infection. Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is also a common diagnostic test used for amplifying DNA and testing for different bacteria and viruses.
Ensuring diagnostic accuracy
Laboratory tests provide guidelines as to what pathogens are causing BRD in your herd, but they're only helpful if the samples submitted are a good representation of what's causing the initial problem. Collecting samples from the right animals, and in the right way, is crucial to ensuring accurate test results.
A local veterinarian is your best cattle health resource. Due to the complexity of this disease and the measures needed to ensure accurate test results, both doctors agree that consulting with your local veterinarian is the most important step in preventing and treating BRD.
To have a cost-effective BRD management plan, it's important to diagnose clinical illness quickly, and know when and how to implement laboratory diagnostics. A local veterinarian can help you submit samples correctly, evaluate test results, and use those results to pinpoint and combat the disease-causing agents on your cattle operation.
For more information contact the Pulaski County Extension Service. Information gathered from "Feed lot Magazine"
