Dining out the healthy way

The demand for convenience and a change in eating habits have contributed to the popularity of dining out. Busy schedules often force people to eat on the run. Take out, frozen foods, and home delivered meals are habits characteristic of many Pulaski Countians.
Meals eaten away from home can potentially contribute to excess calories, fat and sodium while limiting the intake of essential vitamins, calcium, and dietary fiber. When ordering your main course, look for simply prepared foods, such as skinless poultry, fish and vegetable dishes. Select foods that are naturally low in fat and are prepared without adding any fat. Check with your server to see if the meat is fried or broiled.
Salads that contain fresh greens such as lettuce and spinach and vegetables such as cucumbers, radishes, tomatoes, carrots, and onions offer great variety in flavor and texture without adding unwanted fat and salt. Be selective when eating from a salad bar; go easy on cheese, eggs, meat, bacon, croutons, and dressing-based salads such as Cole slaw or potato salad. Order your salad dressings on the side and select fat free dressing when available.
Breads are an important part of a varied diet, supplying starch, fiber, and some vitamins and minerals. Breads and other baked goods differ widely in the fat and sugars they contain. Croissants, biscuits, and hush puppies are usually much higher in fats than other breads. Use butter and other spreads sparingly on your bread.
Select vegetables or starch side dishes that are not fried or doused in butter. Whipped margarine may be available or try low-fat Italian dressing on your potato or vegetable for more pizzazz. Green, and other colorful vegetables are usually lower in calories than "white and yellow vegetables."
Choose soups carefully, as they may be laden with sodium or fat. Clear soup bouillon or tomato-based soups are a healthier choice, and lower in calories, than the cream-based soups. Potato soup may have around 500 calories while a tomato-based soup can have 150 calories.
Water is the ultimate thirst quencher with not calories. Drink coffee or tea plain or limit use of sugar and cream. Skim and low-fat milk provide the same nutrients, but lower in calories and less fat than whole milk.
For desserts, select fresh fruit, fruit ices, sherbets, plain gelatin, or angel food cake. If you can't resist a rich dessert, try splitting it with a friend or mate. Adding physical activity to your day can balance out those extra calories. Remember the key is to think about the nutritional value of your food.
Educational programs of Kentucky Cooperative Extension serve all people, regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.
Monday, January 31, at 1:00 o'clock you can ask questions about "Making a Will" or "Why You Need a Will" at the Extension Office. A will is a legal document that provides instructions to be carried out after your death. A local lawyer will be conducting the class and here to answer your questions.
On Monday Afternoon, January 31, starting at 5:30, join us at the Pulaski County Extension Office for a class on "The Four Pillars of Modern Preparedness." The four phases that will be covered are Mitigation, Preparedness, Response and Recovery.
Today we are featuring the recipe of Chicken and Brussels Sprouts, a One Pan Meal.
Chicken and Brussels Sprouts One Pan Meal
2 skinless, boneless chicken breasts (about 1 pound)
1 tablespoon olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
12-14 Brussels sprouts, trimmed and quartered
1 cup sliced fresh mushrooms
1 red bell pepper, diced, about 1 cup
1 medium yellow onion, diced, about 1 cup
2 cloves garlic, minced
1/2 cup half-and-half
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
3/4 cup Parmesan cheese
Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Cut chicken into bite-sized pieces. Heat oil in a heavy, oven-safe skillet or pan over medium heat. Add chicken and sauté 3-4 minutes. Lightly season with salt and pepper. Add vegetables and stir gently to combine. Cook 3-5 minutes until vegetables are tender. Remove from heat. If skillet or pan is not oven-safe, transfer mixture to a baking dish. In a small bowl, combine half-and-half, nutmeg and salt and pepper to taste. Pour mixture over chicken and vegetables. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Bake 25-30 minutes until lightly golden on top. Serve hot.
220 calories for 6-1 cup servings
