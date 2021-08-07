Do I need to take the COVID vaccine?

Have you had the COVID vaccine? As the SARS-CoV-2 delta variant continues to spread across Pulaski County and hospitals' COVID-positive intake numbers continue to climb. The Lake Cumberland Health Department encourages our citizens to take the COVID-19 vaccine, which is safe and very effective. They report of our 9,783 new cases since the vaccine started becoming available, almost 97.35% were unvaccinated. Many questions remain around both vaccine effectiveness and vaccination rates, and what these numbers could mean moving into the fall.
When viruses replicate, they make billions and billions of copies of themselves. Every time they make a copy, they can make mistakes. Over time, you will expect that normal viral evolution means you are going to start picking up variants. The delta variant is the first notable variant we've seen from COVID-19. It is beginning to spread rapidly in Pulaski County because of the large population of unvaccinated people here.
While this is a scary notion, there is good news that comes from this information. We now have on good authority that the COVID-19 vaccine is doing what it was made to do. Most people who have been hospitalized recently for COVID-19 are not vaccinated. This is evidence that the vaccines are working. They are inducing the appropriate immune response to keep us protected, keep us out of the hospital and prevent death.
Some counties are expecting to see a surge in hospitalization rates coming in the fall. The issue is not that the delta variant is a more aggressive virus, it is just more transmissible, which makes it easier to catch. Last year, even the people who were not necessarily full believers in what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was saying, had things in place that kept them safe in ways they did not even realize. Without the mandates we were previously under -- masking, no mass gatherings and businesses shut down -- health care workers fear that the variant will cause surges.
The discussion is once again going back to precautions we can take to keep each other safe. Vaccinated people have had a taste of no mask life, but is that really what we should be doing? There is evidence that suggests a vaccinated person can get the delta variant. However, those who have gotten it have had a mild infection. Even if you are vaccinated, if you are attending mass gatherings, or have someone in your immediate circle who is immunocompromised, the best solution is to wear a mask. If we've learned anything from COVID-19, it is much better to air on the side of precaution when dealing with your health. And if you haven't yet, get your COVID-19 vaccine! You need to protect your family and your neighbor.
Educational programs of Kentucky Cooperative Extension serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status or physical or mental disability.
Join the Pulaski County Extension Homemakers and receive a cookbook and an apple corer or slicer. Dues are $11 per year. You can join an active club or become a member of the Mailbox group. Contact the Pulaski County Extension Office for more information.
A barn quilt painting class will be held at the Pulaski County Extension Office on Wednesday, September 29 starting at 10:00 o'clock. The cost is $30 and includes everything you need to paint your barn quilt pattern. You must pay and register in advance. Only 10 people will be accepted.
Interested in touring New York? This trip will be September 23-27, a Thursday through Monday event. Contact the Extension Office for more information.
Shopping at the Farmers Market, or gathering produce at your home garden, you will find corn, green beans, squash, potatoes, tomatoes, fresh eggs and meat. If you need canning recipes or help with your food preservation, check with the Pulaski County Extension Office. Enjoy this vegetable dish with your family, and those children that don't like vegetables.
Tomato Zucchini Herb Bake
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 small, sweet onion, diced
1 1/2 pounds zucchini, cubed
1 clove garlic, minced
2 tomatoes, seeded and chopped
1/2 teaspoon dried basil
1/2 teaspoon paprika
1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
1 cup cooked long grain brown rice
2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese, divided
6, 1 1/2 cup servings with 220 calories
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees F. Lightly grease a shallow 1 1/2-quart casserole dish. Heat oil in a large skillet or pot over medium heat. Sauté onion for 3 minutes until slightly softened. Add the zucchini and garlic and cook for 5 to 7 minutes, or until slightly tender. Add tomatoes and allow to heat through, about 2 minutes.Add basil, paprika, oregano, salt, pepper, and rice and stir to combine. Turn off heat, and fold in 1 cup of cheese. Transfer to the prepared casserole dish, and top with the remaining cheese. Bake uncovered for 20 minutes, or until cheese is melted and bubbly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.