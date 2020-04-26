DOCJT Basic Training Class 505 Graduates

Twenty-eight law enforcement officers from agencies across the state graduated Thursday from basic training at the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training.
The graduates of Class 504 completed 20 weeks of training, which consisted of 800 hours of recruit-level instruction. Major training areas included law offenses and procedures, vehicle operations, firearms, investigations, first aid and CPR, patrol procedures, orientation for new law enforcement families and the mechanics of arrest, restraint and control.
Basic training is mandatory for Kentucky law enforcement officers to comply with the state's Peace Officer Professional Standards Act of 1998. The Department of Criminal Justice Training provides basic training for city and county police officers, sheriffs' deputies, university police, airport police and others.
The agency also provides in-service and leadership training for Kentucky law enforcement officers and public safety dispatch training.
The Department of Criminal Justice Training is a state agency located on Eastern Kentucky University's campus. The agency is the first in the nation to be accredited under the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies' public safety training program designation. DOCJT also earned accreditation through the International Association for Continuing Education and Training in 2013.
Class 505 graduates and their agencies are:
Nicholas D. Barber Pulaski County Sheriff's Office
Drake B. Bishop Bowling Green Police Department
Frank C. Blackwell Owen County Sheriff's Office
Joshua B. Butcher Harrodsburg Police Department
Michael R. Carder Franklin Police Department (Firearms Proficiency Award)
Abby B. Cassady Bowling Green Police Department
Victoria T. Connor Bowling Green Police Department (Recruit of Distinction, Academic Achievement Award)
Clayton J. Dennison Erlanger Police Department
Kyle C. Edwards Pulaski County Sheriff's Office
Stephen Frazier Todd County Sheriff's Office
Austin M. Garner Somerset Police Department
Nathan R. Gutzeit Edgewood Police Department (Recruit of Distinction, Coordinator's Award)
Randy K. Gwin Hazard Police Department (Most Improved Award for Physical Fitness and Defensive Tactics)
Parker J. Hignite Hazard Police Department
Josh Hinkle Prestonsburg Police Department
Charles E. Humphries Scott County Sheriff's Office
Jeffrey E. Jansen Erlanger Police Department
Patrick T. Linane Hopkinsville Police Department (Outstanding Performance Award for Physical Fitness)
Landon D. Miller Bowling Green Police Department
Fred Neace Hazard Police Department
Jackson W. Price Bowling Green Police Department
Austin P. Richardson Bowling Green Police Department (Outstanding Performance Award for Physical Fitness)
Rhyan K. Tallent Bowling Green Police Department
Jenna M. Salza-Trodglen Franklin Police Department
James P. Wilbers Florence Police Department
Matthew G. Wilburn Franklin County Sheriff's Office
Wesley O. Wolfe Manchester Police Department
Kenneth D. Yeast Harrodsburg Police Department
