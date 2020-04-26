DOCJT Basic Training Class 505 Graduates

Twenty-eight law enforcement officers from agencies across the state graduated Thursday from basic training at the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training.

The graduates of Class 504 completed 20 weeks of training, which consisted of 800 hours of recruit-level instruction. Major training areas included law offenses and procedures, vehicle operations, firearms, investigations, first aid and CPR, patrol procedures, orientation for new law enforcement families and the mechanics of arrest, restraint and control.

Basic training is mandatory for Kentucky law enforcement officers to comply with the state's Peace Officer Professional Standards Act of 1998. The Department of Criminal Justice Training provides basic training for city and county police officers, sheriffs' deputies, university police, airport police and others.

The agency also provides in-service and leadership training for Kentucky law enforcement officers and public safety dispatch training.

The Department of Criminal Justice Training is a state agency located on Eastern Kentucky University's campus. The agency is the first in the nation to be accredited under the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies' public safety training program designation. DOCJT also earned accreditation through the International Association for Continuing Education and Training in 2013.

Class 505 graduates and their agencies are:

Nicholas D. Barber Pulaski County Sheriff's Office

Drake B. Bishop Bowling Green Police Department

Frank C. Blackwell Owen County Sheriff's Office

Joshua B. Butcher Harrodsburg Police Department

Michael R. Carder Franklin Police Department (Firearms Proficiency Award)

Abby B. Cassady Bowling Green Police Department

Victoria T. Connor Bowling Green Police Department (Recruit of Distinction, Academic Achievement Award)

Clayton J. Dennison Erlanger Police Department

Kyle C. Edwards Pulaski County Sheriff's Office

Stephen Frazier Todd County Sheriff's Office

Austin M. Garner Somerset Police Department

Nathan R. Gutzeit Edgewood Police Department (Recruit of Distinction, Coordinator's Award)

Randy K. Gwin Hazard Police Department (Most Improved Award for Physical Fitness and Defensive Tactics)

Parker J. Hignite Hazard Police Department

Josh Hinkle Prestonsburg Police Department

Charles E. Humphries Scott County Sheriff's Office

Jeffrey E. Jansen Erlanger Police Department

Patrick T. Linane Hopkinsville Police Department (Outstanding Performance Award for Physical Fitness)

Landon D. Miller Bowling Green Police Department

Fred Neace Hazard Police Department

Jackson W. Price Bowling Green Police Department

Austin P. Richardson Bowling Green Police Department (Outstanding Performance Award for Physical Fitness)

Rhyan K. Tallent Bowling Green Police Department

Jenna M. Salza-Trodglen Franklin Police Department

James P. Wilbers Florence Police Department

Matthew G. Wilburn Franklin County Sheriff's Office

Wesley O. Wolfe Manchester Police Department

Kenneth D. Yeast Harrodsburg Police Department

