Donating a vehicle to Habitat for Humanity is a great way to support the local Habitat's work. Proceeds from the sale of a donated vehicle will help Habitat families build strength, stability and self-reliance. Plus it's fast and easy to do and may qualify for a tax deduction.
Cars, trucks, RVs, motorcycles, boats, farm and even construction equipment are accepted. The vehicle does not have to be running, but it must be whole and have all tires inflated so it can be moved by a towing operator. It will be towed from the current location at no cost.
To donate a car or truck follow the easy instructions online at https://www.habitat.org/support/donate-your-car.
For all other types of vehicles, or for assistance, call 1-877-277-4344 or email carsforhomes@habitat.org.
About half the vehicles are sold wholesale and reused for transportation. The other half is salvaged for parts. Vehicles that can be recycled are shredded and recycled into steel, keeping huge amounts of steel out of landfills. Between 78%-86% of the monthly gross revenue generated comes to Habitat for Humanity (the highest return in the industry).
Habitat for Humanity Pulaski County KY is celebrating 10 years as a current affiliate of the national organization. Last year, this all-volunteer group built a much needed home for a family of seven children and their parents. Since affordable rental options weren't available to this working family, low-cost home ownership through Habitat for Humanity made it possible for them to find a permanent home. Working with volunteers, the family contributed over 500 hours of their time to help build their home.
Habitat is preparing to start construction on the next home this spring and will soon be accepting applications for home ownership. For more information or to get involved locally, visit the website at pulaski-habitat-ky.org or on Facebook at Pulaski KY Habitat for Humanity.
