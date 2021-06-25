Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital is pleased to welcome Andrew Vaughn, MD, to the medical staff as our newest otolaryngologist, or ear, nose, and throat doctor. Dr. Vaughn is currently seeing patients at Lake Cumberland Medical Associates - Ear, Nose & Throat, and joining Dr. Randall Dalton, a 12-year veteran at LCMA ENT, in practice.
Dr. Vaughn comes to Lake Cumberland most recently from specialized fellowship training in NeuroRhinology - Advanced Rhinology and Skull Base Surgery at the University of Texas Southwestern in Dallas, TX. Rhinology is the practice of medicine devoted to the anatomy, physiology and diseases of the nose and sinuses, while skull base surgery refers to operations done to remove both noncancerous and cancerous growths, and abnormalities on the underside of the brain, at the base of the skull, and/or on the top few vertebrae of the spinal column. Prior to his fellowship, Dr. Vaughn completed a residency in Otolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery at Texas A&M College of Medicine and medical school at the University of Louisville School of Medicine.
"We are thrilled to be able to expand our ENT care offerings to the public with the addition of Dr. Vaughn to our medical staff," shared LCRH CEO Robert Parker. "The continual expansion of our highly trained medical staff ensures that local patients can remain close to home for their care, rather than travelling long distances for specialized offerings."
Dr. Vaughn is a member of the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Otolaryngology, the Texas Association of Otalaryngology, and the American Rhinological Society. He specializes in advanced sinus surgery, allergies, sleep apnea, pediatric ENT surgeries, anterior skull base surgery, hearing loss, and head and neck cancers, among others areas of expertise.
Appointments with Dr. Andrew Vaughn can be made by calling Lake Cumberland Medical Associates - Ear, Nose & Throat at 606.451.3890. His office is located on the fourth floor of the medical arts building directly behind the hospital at 350 Hospital Way, Somerset, KY 42503.
