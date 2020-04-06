Dr. Wael Ghanim, Pediatric Hospitalist, joins Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital

(Somerset, KY. - April 1, 2020) - Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital is pleased to welcome Wael Ghanim, MD, FAAP, to the medical staff as a pediatric hospitalist in partnership with UK Healthcare® Kentucky Children's Hospital. Dr. Ghanim began providing services for pediatric inpatients in March 2020.
As a pediatric hospitalist, Dr. Ghanim facilitates communication with local outpatient pediatricians, other specialists at LCRH and members of the care team, as well as Kentucky Children's Hospital, to provide high quality care for children whose conditions require them to be hospitalized for closer monitoring or medical management that cannot be done at home. Pediatric hospitalists offer a central presence, ensuring that a child's needs are met seamlessly among everyone involved with their care.
Dr. Ghanim joins Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital from Middlesboro ARH Hospital in Middlesboro, Kentucky, where he has practiced since 2004. He graduated from the Faculty of Medicine, Ain Shams University in Cairo Egypt in 1998 and completed his residency in pediatrics at The Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York, New York.
Dr. Ghanim is board-certified by the American Board of Pediatrics and is a Community Faculty Physician with the University of Kentucky Medical Center, Department of Pediatrics. From 2015 until 2019, Dr. Ghanim served as Medical Director for the Kentucky Department of Juvenile Justice.
Dr. Ghanim and Dr. Jonathan Ricker, another pediatric hospitalist who has been with the hospital since 2014, are both part of the LCRH's affiliation with the UK Healthcare® Kentucky Children's Hospital. As pediatric hospitalists, they see and treat a wide range of well and sick children, including: all new babies born at LCRH; babies who require intermediate care or care in a Level 2 step-down neonatal intensive care unit, which can treat those born with illnesses such as respiratory ailments or opioid addiction; children with acute illness; those who may be hospitalized before or after certain surgeries, such as appendicitis; and much more.
"We are thrilled to have Dr. Ghanim joining our hospitalist team and caring for our youngest patients," shared Robert Parker, Chief Executive Officer at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. "His and Dr. Ricker's expertise allows our patient families to avoid an hour and a half drive to the nearest children's hospital and instead receive excellent pediatric care from some of the University of Kentucky's top pediatric physicians right here, close to home."
For more information on Dr. Wael Ghanim or our pediatric services, please visit LakeCumberlandHospital.com.
