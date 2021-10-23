Red Ribbon Week is celebrated October 23 - 31, 2021 and the theme is "Drug Free Looks Like Me". Red Ribbon Week is the oldest, largest drug prevention program in the nation, reaching millions of young people each year. During this week communities, agencies and organizations are asked to wear red ribbons to take a stand against drugs.
On a separate note, it is important to point out that Kentucky is one of the unhealthiest states in our nation; but, a few healthy lifestyle choices could change this. First, eating normally proportioned helpings of nutritious foods including at least five fruits and vegetables a day can lower weight and reduce heart disease and diabetes. Second, exercising about 30 minutes per day can lower blood pressure. Third, avoiding the use of tobacco products can reduce several types of cancer. Finally, making sure you get your needed preventive screenings can detect diseases early and greatly increase your chances for a positive health outcomes, while receiving your recommended vaccinations can prevent acquiring disease in the first place. Visit our website at www.LCDHD.org and click the "52 Weeks to Health" banner to learn more about each of these areas.
Source: http://redribbon.org
