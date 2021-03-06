It's turf season! Lawnmowers will soon be cranked up in Pulaski County. Mowing is something that shouldn't be taken lightly as it can really affect disease management and weed control. In addition, there are some other jobs to be done in the spring.
Spring is NOT the time for fertilizing your tall fescue lawn. To repeat, spring is NOT the time to fertilize your tall fescue lawn. Applying nitrogen fertilizer causes grass to grow so much that you have to mow more often, it many times fertilizes weeds that are already out there, and it predisposes tall fescue to brown patch disease.
Crabgrass control applications should coincide with forsythia bloom. Herbicides that contain dithiopyr, benefin, trifluralin, or prodiamine are best for crabgrass.
Spring is the time for broadleaf weed control. Products containing 2,4-D, mecoprop, dicamba, quinclorac, and triclopyr are very commonly on the market to get rid of broadleaf weeds such as wild garlic, dandelions, chickweed, and henbit. Be aware that it also can put a dent in white clover. Many homeowners are now incorporating white clover into their lawn for sustainability reasons.
'Weed and feed' type products should be avoided in the spring. These are best used in the fall (September through December). Read all pesticide labels or you may be disappointed in results. And it's the law to use them according to the label.
These products are generally sold and applied as granular formulations since they are easy to apply over your entire lawn. If you just have a few weeds, you can buy a liquid concentrate and spot spray those problem areas.
Mowing your turf sounds easy enough but many people mow their tall fescue lawns way too short. Optimal plant height is around 2.5" to 3.5". This higher height helps shade the ground to reduce weed seed germination.
There is a direct correlation between mowing height and the incidence of crabgrass. High mowing (at the 3.5 to 4" height) almost totally reduces crabgrass to zero.
Mowing (scalping) your tall fescue turf down to 2" or less is, in effect, ushering in a wave of weed seed germination since the turf no longer is shading the ground. Bermudagrass, crabgrass, and clovers really thrive in a scalped lawn.
For more information, call the Pulaski County Extension office at 679-6361 and request 'Weed Control for Kentucky Home Lawns', 'Mowing Your Kentucky Lawn', and 'Fertilizing Your Kentucky Lawn'. UK Turf Specialists have put together a number of good videos that can be found by searching for 'your Kentucky lawn videos'.
Apple Grafting Grab n Go Kits will be available the week of March 22, 2021.
