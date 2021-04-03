Lots of people will be hiding eggs this weekend for their Easter Egg Hunt. Some will use the plastic eggs, while others still prefer to use the regular egg. The plastic Easter eggs can be filled with candy and other surprises for the lucky finder and can be used again next year.
Several places in the county will be having Easter Egg Hunts today and Sunday. You can check the time and places in the newspaper and online.
It is always fun to color boiled eggs with children. When you get ready to boil your eggs, older eggs are easier to peel than fresh eggs. Check your egg carton for dates and use the older eggs for boiling if you plan to eat the eggs after the hunt.
All your eggs may be fresh, making it harder to peel after boiling. When you crack your eggs and you find it is difficult to peel, try cracking the shell all around without peeling, and soak the eggs in water for a little while. The water often seems to seep in enough under the shell to make the egg easier to peel. And sometimes it seems like nothing works.
When you are decorating, cooking, or hiding Easter eggs, extra care is needed to enjoy them without the risk of getting sick. Here are some important safe handling tips to remember this time of year:
Inspect the eggs before purchasing them and make sure they are not dirty or cracked. Dangerous bacteria may enter a cracked egg.
Store eggs in their original carton in the refrigerator rather than the refrigerator door.
Wash your hands with soap and water before handling the eggs when cooking, cooling, dyeing, and hiding them.
Refrigerate hard-cooked Easter eggs until just before the hunt.
If you are having an Easter egg hunt, consider hiding places carefully. Avoid areas where the eggs might encounter pets, wild animals, birds, reptiles, insects, lawn chemicals, or other potential sources of bacteria.
Remember the age of the children looking for the eggs.
After the hunt, find all the eggs you have hidden.
Discard cracked or dirty eggs and eggs left unrefrigerated for more than 2 hours.
Rinse uncracked eggs and put them in the refrigerator until it is time to eat them.
Refrigerate hard-cooked eggs in their shells and use within 1 week.
You can use hard cooked eggs to make deviled eggs, egg salad or just eat a boiled egg. Enjoy this special day with your family and friends.
Educational programs of the Cooperative Extension Service serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expressions, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.
Egg Salad
12 peeled hard-boiled eggs
1/4 cup finely chopped, white onion
1/4 cup minced celery
3 Tablespoons of dill or sweet, relish
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1 Tablespoon sugar
1 Tablespoon yellow mustard
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
salt and pepper, to taste
1/3 cup mayonnaise (for taste)
smoked paprika, for topping
Place sliced eggs in a large mixing bowl. Use a potato masher to 'smash' the eggs into tiny pieces. If you do not have a potato masher, use a fork.
In a separate bowl, combine the onion, celery, relish, Worcestershire sauce, sugar, mustard, garlic powder, salt, and pepper until evenly combined. Transfer this mixture to the bowl with the smashed eggs. Use a spatula to stir, until evenly combined and the mixture is smooth. Fold in the mayonnaise adding to texture and taste, until the mixture reaches your desired creaminess. Serve this salad on sandwiches, with crackers, or even in lettuce wraps. Sprinkle it with smoked paprika before serving!
Deviled Eggs
6 hard boiled and peeled eggs
¼ cup mayonnaise
1 teaspoon yellow mustard
1/8 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
Smoked paprika for topping
Slice eggs into halves, lengthwise. Remove yolks. (Slice a narrow space off the bottom of the white so it will set up straight.)
Place all yolks in small bowl. Mash up with a fork. Add mayonnaise, mustard, salt, and pepper. Blend well.
Fill the egg white hollows with the yolk mixture. Sprinkle with Smoked paprika. Chill to blend flavors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.