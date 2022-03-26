Eastern Kentucky University has announced recipients of the Dean's List, Dean's Award and President's Award for the fall 2021 semester.
To achieve Dean's List honors, students attempting 12 credit hours must earn a 3.75 grade point average, students attempting 13 credit hours must earn a 3.65 grade point average, and students attempting 14 or more credit hours must earn a 3.5 grade point average. All grade point averages are out of a possible 4.0.
Dean's Award recipients are those students who have achieved Dean's List honors at EKU for three semesters, not necessarily consecutive. A lapel pin is presented to Dean's Award students by the dean of their academic college.
The President's List was established to recognize outstanding academic achievement, bestowed upon full-time undergraduate students who attain a 4.0 grade point average for a semester.
"We are committed to academic excellence and the continued success of our students," said EKU President David McFaddin. "Honoring students who have achieved a high level of academic success is one of the highlights of our year."
Dean's List recipients include:
• Vina Marie Cain of Eubank, SR, Paralegal Science
• Kyle M. Bussell of Somerset, JR, Psychology
• Laura Beth Kuyat of Eubank, SO, Homeland Security
• Amanda Suzanne Hansford of Somerset, SR, Occupational Science
• Regina Noel Seeber of Science Hill, SR, Social Work
• Austin Ryan Whitaker of Somerset, JR, General Business
• Allison Claire-Marie Blevins of Science Hill, SR, Elementary Education Teaching
• Austin Dwayne Anderson of Somerset, SR, Exercise & Sport Science
• Tiara Raelyn Stephens of Soemrset, JR, Psychology
• Aslin Leshae Morrow of Somerset, SR, Social Work
• Tessa Rae Martin of Science Hill, SR, Child and Family Studies
• Alya Chantelle Baugh of Eubank, SR, Communication Disorders
• Emma Grace Lee Emma of Somerset, SR, Agriculture (multi)
• Jeriah D. Privett of Somerset, SR, Agriculture (multi)
• Caitlin Marie Woolums of Somerset, SR, Elementary Education Teaching
• Camdem Mckay Ping of Somerset, SR, Biomedical Sciences
• Braxton Graham Witt of Somerset, JR, History Teaching
• Kaelyn Blaise Coomer of Nancy, JR, Criminal Justice
• Kelsi Brianna Shivel of Eubank, SR, Food and Nutrition
• Addy Leigh Parrott of Somerset, SR, Accounting
• Micah James Smith of Somerset, SR, Finance
• Isaiah Jackson Cornett of Somerset, SR, Sociology
• Aidan Race Montgomery of Somerset, JR, Globalization & Inter Affairs
• Adrienne Reece Jones of Somerset, SR, Social Work
• Kylie Brianna Warren of Somerset, SR, Psychology
• Katherine Ann Riddle of Somerset, SR, Business
• Lea Ellen Rogers of Somerset, SR, Occupational Science
• Tiffany Jess Halcomb of Nancy, SR, Fire Protection Administration
• Elizabeth Bailey Owens of Somerset, SR, Biomedical Sciences
• Madison Grace Gaskin of Somerset, JR, Psychology
• Kaeona Morgan Phelps of Somerset, SR, Psychology
• Kylie Nicole Meece of Somerset, JR, Biology
• Logan Michael Dykes of Somerset, SR, Occupational Safety
• Zoe Cathryn Smith of Somerset, SR, Elementary Education Teaching
• Micah Zane Wooldridge of Somerset, SR, Recreation & Park Admin
• Hannah Tianna Ard of Somerset, SR, Social Work
• Jamicyn Chase Weaver of Somerset, SO, Finance
• Ashley Nicole Mounce of Somerset, JR, Anthropology
• Molly Ryan Schoolcraft of Somerset, JR, Elementary Education Teaching
• Alyssa Paige Cathers of Somerset, JR, Communication Disorders
• Melody M. Engle of Somerset, SR, Art/Design Studio
• Kassie Lynn Lay of Eubank, JR, Elementary Education Teaching
• Jessica Lynn Norton of Somerset, JR, Communication Disorders
• Steve Kayd LaRue of Somerset, JR, Engineering Technology Mgmt
• Brooklyn Victoria Bland of Nancy, JR, Criminal Justice
• Morgan Paige Belcher of Somerset, JR, Animal & Veterinary Sciences
• Kayla Lynn Williamson of Somerset, SR, Elementary Education Teaching
• Harper Isabella Kuhnapfel of Somerset, SO, Business
• Erin Elizabeth Gregory of Somerset, JR, English
• Megan E. Speck of Somerset, SO, Pre-Occupational Science
• Joseph Ezra Becher of Somerset, JR, Broadcasting & Elect Media
• Sarah Catherine Coldiron of Somerset, SR, Social Work
• Dylan Murphey Medley Blankenship of Somerset, SO, Exercise & Sport Science
• Mylan Christine Baumgardner of Somerset, SO, Pre-RN Pre-Nursing
• Marissa Brooke Loveless of Nancy, SO, Pre-RN Pre-Nursing
• Connor H. Speaks of Somerset, SO, Psychology
• Jesse Elizabeth Olmstead of Science Hill, SR, Aviation
• Jacob Dean Sloan of Somerset, SO, Accounting
• Hunter Jane Mayfield of Somerset, SO, Exploratory
• Addisyn Paige Wilson of Eubank, SO, Pre-Occupational Science
• Thomas Lee McKinney of Somerset, SO, Environmnt Health Sci and Sust
• Bailey Jo Jackson of Eubank, SO, Business
• Molli J. Nelson of Science Hill, FR, Pre-Communication Disorders
• James Marshall Maguire of Nancy, SO, Exploratory
• Farrah Dawn Calhoun of Somerset, JR, Biomedical Sciences
• Mason Bradley Cunnagin of Somerset, JR, Marketing
• Elijah Thomas Hutchinson of Somerset, JR, Accounting
• Seung Jun J. Lee of Science Hill, SO, Computer Science
• Emmanuel Bradley Perry of Somerset, SR, Psychology
• Heather Marie Gambrel of Somerset, SR, Psychology
• Eric Thomas DeMunbrun of Somerset, JR, Social Work
• Alexis Paige Perkins of Somerset, SR, Broadcasting & Elect Media
• Iris Alexandra VanHook of Somerset, JR, Psychology
• Justin Charles Edwards of Somerset, SR, Psychology
• Daphne Dawn Goff of Somerset, SR, Psychology
• Marcus Allen Meece of Somerset, JR, Social Work
• Tyler Allen Bryant of Ferguson, SR, Exercise & Sport Science
• John Wesley Crockett of Somerset, SR, Middle Grade Education
• Lillian Grace Becher of Somerset, FR, English
• Valerie Nicole Tyson of Somerset, FR, Chemistry
• Michelle Alcantara of Somerset, SO, Forensic Science
• Katelyn Elanie Ousley of Somerset, FR, Elementary Education Teaching
• Morgann K. Rowe of Science Hill, FR, Environmnt Health Sci and Sust
• Halee Faye Melton of Science Hill, FR, Social Work
• Sarah Elizabeth Abbott of Somerset, FR, Art/Design Studio
• William Patrick Muse of Somerset, JR, Finance
• Samantha Esleen Truszkowski of Somerset, JR, Social Work
• Sabrina Nicole Brock of Nancy, SR, Psychology
• Elizabeth Anne Tuttle of Somerset, JR, Marketing
Dean's Award recipients include:
• Amanda Suzanne Hansford of Somerset, SR, Occupational Science
• Austin Dwayne Anderson of Somerset, SR, Exercise & Sport Science
• Addy Leigh Parrott of Somerset, SR, Accounting
• Madison Grace Gaskin of Somerset, JR, Psychology
• Kylie Nicole Meece of Somerset, JR, Biology
• Logan Michael Dykes of Somerset, SR, Occupational Safety
• Hannah Tianna Ard of Somerset, SR, Social Work
• Ashley Nicole Mounce of Somerset, JR, Anthropology
• Molly Ryan Schoolcraft of Somerset, JR, Elementary Education Teaching
• Harper Isabella Kuhnapfel of Somerset, SO, Business
• Connor H. Speaks of Somerset, SO, Psychology
• Jesse Elizabeth Olmstead of Science Hill, SR, Aviation
• Thomas Lee McKinney of Somerset, SO, Environmnt Health Sci and Sust
• Bailey Jo Jackson of Eubank, SO, Business
• Farrah Dawn Calhoun of Somerset, JR, Biomedical Sciences
• Elijah Thomas Hutchinson of Somerset, JR, Accounting
• Emmanuel Bradley Perry of Somerset, SR, Psychology
• Eric Thomas DeMunbrun of Somerset, JR, Social Work
President's Award recipients include:
• Vina MarieCain of Eubank, SR, Paralegal Science
• Kyle M. Bussell of Somerset, JR, Psychology
• Laura Beth Kuyat of Eubank, SO, Homeland Security
• Regina Noel Seeber of Science Hill, SR, Social Work
• Austin Dwayne Anderson of Somerset, SR, Exercise & Sport Science
• Aslin Leshae Morrow of Somerset, SR, Social Work
• Tessa Rae Martin of Science Hill, SR, Child and Family Studies
• Alya Chantelle Baugh of Eubank, SR, Communication Disorders
• Caitlin Marie Woolums of Somerset, SR, Elementary Education Teaching
• Camden Mckay Ping of Somerset, SR, Biomedical Sciences
• Kaelyn Blaise Coomer of Nancy, JR, Criminal Justice
• Kelsi Brianna Shivel of Eubank, SR, Food and Nutrition
• Micah James Smith, Somerset, SR, Finance
• Aidan Race Montgomery, Somerset, JR, Globalization & Inter Affairs
• Lea Ellen Rogers of Somerset, SR, Occupational Science
• Tiffany Jess Halcomb of Nancy, SR, Fire Protection Administration
• Elizabeth Bailey Owens of Somerset, SR, Biomedical Sciences
• Madison Grace Gaskin of Somerset, JR, Psychology
• Kaeona Morgan Phelps of Somerset, SR, Psychology
• Kylie Nicole Meece of Somerset, JR Biology
• Zoe Cathryn Smith of Somerset, SR, Elementary Education Teaching
• Melody M. Engle of Somerset, SR, Art/Design Studio
• Jessica Lynn Norton of Somerset, JR, Communication Disorders
• Brooklyn Victoria Bland of Nancy, JR, Criminal Justice
• Morgan Paige Belcher of Somerset, JR, Animal & Veterinary Sciences
• Harper Isabella Kuhnapfel of Somerset, SO, Business
• Joseph Ezra Becher of Somerset, JR, Broadcasting & Elect Media
• Sarah Catherine Coldiron of Somerset, SR, Social Work
• Dylan Murphey Medley Blankenship of Somerset, SO, Exercise & Sport Science
• Connor H. Speaks of Somerset, SO, Psychology
• Hunter Jane Mayfield of Somerset, SO, Exploratory
• Addisyn Paige Wilson of Eubank, SO, Pre-Occupational Science
• Emmanuel Bradley Perry of Somerset, SR, Psychology
• Iris Alexandra VanHook of Somerset, JR, Psychology
• Justin Charles Edwards of Somerset, SR, Psychology
• Marcus Allen Meece of Somerset, JR, Social Work
• Katelyn Elanie Ousley of Somerset, FR, Elementary Education Teaching
• Halee Faye Melton of Science Hill, FR, Social Work
• William Patrick Muse of Somerset, JR, Finance
• Elizabeth Anne Tuttle of Somerset, JR, Marketing
EKU is a student-centered, comprehensive regional university dedicated to high-quality instruction, service and scholarship serving approximately 14,000 students.
