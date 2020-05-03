As we continue our collective battle against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), you may have come across various claims of foods or supplements that supposedly increase your immunity against the disease. Wouldn't it be wonderful if we had a diet we could eat, and it would protect us from different diseases? Or one we could eat and never gain weight. Today, we are going to break down some basic facts about how nutrition plays into having a healthy immune system, and we know our bodies do require a variety of foods to stay healthy.
First, there are no exercises, foods or supplements that truly "boost" the immune system. Even if we could boost our immunity, it would likely be a bad idea since a "boosted" immune system would mean it's working in overdrive - and that is often synonymous with inflammation and autoimmune disease.
Just common sense tells us that our body needs many nutrients in adequate amounts to support our daily functions, including those that help our immune system work properly and help protect us against many diseases. We know we need to eat daily from each of the food groups and selecting a variety of colors from our foods makes it healthier. The USDA's MyPlate (www.choosemyplate.gov) is the most current, evidence-based guide for preventing nutrient imbalances. This modern guide reminds us to choose variety of foods daily from each food group.
Simply put, no specific food, supplement or natural health product will prevent you from catching -19. Just be wary of unsubstantiated claims related to "boosting" your immune system
It is important to stop pursuing unsubstantiated diets that emphasize adhering to a strict list of foods or diet rules. Furthermore, this is not an ideal time to add high-intensity high-volume training, especially if you are unaccustomed to it. In some cases, these diet and exercise pursuits may suppress immune function and take emphasis away from other focus areas in life that need more attention such as securing your home with essential needs, emergency planning, and strictly following social distancing and handwashing recommendations.
Once this is done, you can shift toward health-promoting behaviors. A prudent starting point for enhancing your health is to establish a daily home routine that prioritizes healthy food choices, enriching activities with members of your household, connecting electronically with friends and loved ones, staying physically active and making more time for sleep, rest and relaxation. Once established, focus can shift to making achievable work goals built around minimizing stress and productivity pressures.
Staying creative in the kitchen during quarantine can be challenging for several reasons, including our natural desire to seek out and consume convenient comfort foods. We should accept these cravings, while also reminding ourselves of healthier food choices that can support immunity.
Remember that healthy foods are important for healthy immune function, but foods are not the same as medicines, and diet is limited in what it can achieve in relation to COVID-19. Furthermore, a simple multi-vitamin/mineral supplement may sometimes be indicated to fill nutrient gaps, but they are no substitute for real food. Once we recognize this, it becomes easier to think about how healthy foods can create tasty, nutritious meals.
Strawberries are now in season, and remember, the local strawberry season is very short. Shop with your local farmers to get the freshest and sweetest strawberries. If you need Strawberry Recipes, contact your Pulaski County Extension Office at 679-6361.
Strawberry Salsa
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 tablespoons white vinegar or white balsamic vinegar
½ teaspoon salt
2 cups, coarsely chopped fresh strawberries
8 green onions, chopped
2 cups chopped cherry or grape tomatoes
½ cup chopped fresh cilantro
Yield:
7, ½ cup servings
Directions: Whisk olive oil, vinegar, and salt in large bowl. Add strawberries, green onions, tomatoes, and cilantro. Toss to coat. Cover and chill for 1 hour. Serve with tortilla or pita chips.
