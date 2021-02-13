Eating healthy for your heart

With February being American Heart Month, now is a great time to learn about ways to lower your risk of developing heart disease. One of the best ways to do this is by following a heart healthy diet.
The Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet and the Mediterranean diet are widely accepted by scientists as being good for your heart. Both emphasize eating more whole grains, fruits, vegetables, legumes, seafood and lean meats, and fewer fatty foods and sweets. These recommendations are consistent with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's MyPlate. Both the DASH and Mediterranean diets also encourage followers to incorporate physical activity into their day. In addition to being heart healthy, both diets may help you lower your risks for developing type 2 diabetes and some cancers.
The Mediterranean diet has been named one of the best diets in the world on numerous occasions. It focuses on using food to develop the foundation for a healthy lifestyle, rather than following a strict diet. It gets its name from its origins in countries like Greece and Italy that border the Mediterranean Sea.
In addition to being a heart healthy diet, studies strongly suggest that individuals who follow the Mediterranean diet have lower levels of LDL "bad" cholesterol, lower blood pressure, weight loss or weight maintenance, improved eyesight, improve brain function, increased joint relief from rheumatoid arthritis and may live longer.
The DASH diet is designed to help people lower their blood pressure. In addition to consuming nutrient-dense foods, it focuses on lowering sodium intake and eating the correct portion sizes. By following the DASH diet, you may be able to lower your blood pressure by a few points within a couple of weeks. Long-term followers have been able to lower the top number of their blood pressure between eight and 14 points, which reduces their risk for heart disease. The diet is consistent with dietary recommendations for lowering your risks for osteoporosis, and stroke. You can go online and find both diets listed and what you need to eat daily.
For more information on ways to eat healthy, contact the Pulaski County Extension Office of the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service.
You will find that the Dash and Mediterranean diet suggest that you fill your plate with lots of fruits and vegetables. The following is an easy Squash Dish recipe your family will enjoy.
Cheesy Squash Medley
1/2 medium onion, diced
2 cloves garlic, minced
1-pound yellow squash, sliced into half moons
1 pound zucchini, sliced into half moons
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 1/2 teaspoons salt, divided
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 12-ounce can fat free evaporated milk
8 ounces low fat cream cheese
2 cups low fat shredded cheddar cheese, divided
1/4 cup Italian breadcrumbs
2 tablespoons melted butter
Preheat your oven to 325 degrees. Spray a 9-by-9-inch baking dish with non-stick spray. Sauté onions and garlic in oil over medium heat, stirring often. Toss sliced zucchini and squash in a bowl with 1 teaspoon salt and black pepper. In a small saucepan, whisk together evaporated milk and cream cheese over low heat, until warm. Add zucchini and squash mixture to sautéed onions and garlic and continue to cook over medium heat until tender. Stir 1 cup shredded cheese and 1/2 teaspoon salt into the cream cheese mixture. In prepared dish, layer half of vegetable mixture, half of the cheese sauce and 1/2 cup of shredded cheese. Repeat layers. Sprinkle breadcrumbs on top of shredded cheese and drizzle with melted butter. Place dish in preheated oven and bake for 15 minutes. Broil (watch closely) for about 4 minutes or until top is golden brown. Will yield 12 servings with 190 calories.
