Don't forget to fall back this weekend as Day Light Savings Time ends. Daylight Savings Time always ends on the first Sunday in November at 2:00 AM. At that time your clock should fall back one hour, giving you more daylight in the dark autumn and winter mornings. We don't want you to be early for that appointment on Sunday, so set that clock back an hour tonight before you go to bed.
As the holidays draw near, many people are planning parties. Hosts are thinking about platters of rich and tasty seasonal foods that everyone will enjoy. If you are hosting a crowd this holiday season and have company that are counting and watching their calories, you can lighten up the foods without taking away taste.
Try swapping out a few ingredients in your favorite recipes with some of these easy tips: • Use two egg whites in place of one egg. It can reduce dietary cholesterol. • Try low-sodium vegetable broth in your mashed potatoes to add flavor. This will also cut back on added butter or margarine. • Flavor your green beans with a powder broth mixed in with your liquid. *Use applesauce for oil, margarine, or butter in muffins and quick breads such as banana bread. If the recipe calls for 1 cup of oil, use ½ cup of applesauce and ½ cup of oil. Try using a small amount at first, as too much may change the texture of the final product. • For dips and sauces, use fat free yogurt in place of sour cream or mayonnaise. Select low fat sour cream and mayonnaise in recipes that require them. • Choose reduced-fat or fat-free cheeses for salads and casseroles. Select other fat free products to serve
Pack your shopping cart with plenty of fresh fruits and veggies. Put in sweet potatoes, winter squash, broccoli, carrots, and green beans. Apples, cranberries, and pears are easy to mix up for a tasty salad, fruit crisp, or topping for the turkey.
If you are a guest at a get-together, think about these tips to keep your night healthy, happy, and safe:
• Start your day with a small meal that includes whole grains, fruit, veggies, and some type of lean protein.
• Eat a small meal or snack before the event so you are not tempted to eat too much later. • Meet people and settle into the party before seeking out the buffet. • Savor foods you enjoy and pass on the others.
• Move your mingling away from the buffet tables. This will lessen the urge to nibble.
• When selecting drinks, serve water and other beverages with zero calories. You can find lots of beverages with zero calories including tea and sodas. Select low fat milk or at least 2% fat free milk.
The holidays are a great time for meeting with friends and family over food and drinks. With just a little planning, you can enjoy festive foods while being alert about what you eat.
With left over turkey, here is an easy Turkey Pot Pie your family will enjoy.
Turkey Pot Pie
2/3 cup of frozen mixed vegetables, thawed
1 cup chopped cooked turkey, cut into bit size pieces
1 can of Condensed Cream of Chicken Soup
*1 cup baking mix
½ cup milk
1 egg
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Combine vegetables, chicken, and soup and place in an un-greased 9-inch pie plate. Combine baking mix, milk, and egg in a mixing bowl, and stir with fork until blended. Pour the mixture over the vegetables, etc., in the pie pan. Bake 30 minutes or until golden brown. Allow to cool 5 minutes before serving. Will make 6 large servings, one/sixth of the pie.
*If you don't have a box of baking mix you can make your own to use in other recipes.
Homemade Baking Mix
5 cups plain flour
2 teaspoons salt
3 tablespoons baking powder
1 cup solid shortening
Add all ingredients in a large bowl. Cut in shortening with pastry blender until combined and no large pieces of shortening remain. Store in an airtight container in your pantry. (This container can be a quart size jar with a lid that will keep it airtight, and easy to store in your cabinet.)
