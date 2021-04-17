EHA CPAs & Advisors welcomes Chris Dick

The Somerset, Kentucky-based accounting and business consulting firm, EHA CPAs & Advisors, announces and welcomes Chris Dick to the Firm.
A graduate of the University of Kentucky, Chris joins the firm pursuing his goal of becoming a Certified Financial Planner Professional.™
Chris comes with 3 years of experience in the Finance industry. "We are fortunate to have Chris join our wealth management team," said Jon Harville, Managing Partner at EHA CPAs & Advisors. "Chris is a welcome addition to our growing firm. We look forward to having Chris help our clients succeed while developing his career as a financial advisor," said Harville.
Chris recently relocated back to his hometown of Somerset after having lived and worked in the Nashville area. When he is not in the office, Chris can be found enjoying the outdoors, spending time with friends and family and going to car shows like Somernites Cruise.
"I am passionate about helping people make informed decisions about their money and to help make their money work for them," said Dick.
EHA CPAs & Advisors is a highly regarded full-service CPA firm that specializes in providing tax, audit, accounting and wealth management services to a wide variety of clients. For over 3 decades EHA CPAs & Advisors has been assisting business owners and high-net worth individuals in the greater Somerset, KY area with their tax, accounting, auditing and consulting needs. For more information about the Firm's services or career opportunities, please call (606) 679-5090 or visit ehacpas.com.
