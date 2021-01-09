Eight more Trackers before spring

Friends, I ain't never seed nothin' lak hit an' your humble reporter has tor'd the seat outta my overhauls many a time while straddling a barbed wire fence.
I wuz under the weather a little bit last week an' din't rite no kolumn, so I better tell you'ins that snow Christmas Eve wuz Rabbit Traker No. 2. That means, a'cordin' to the 10 foggy mornin's last August, we'ins has 8 more snows to go a'fore sprang.
I jest don't no how I'm gonna mak hit thru the winter, friends. I din't git no stem'u'lus chek an' I wudn't able to git me no new set 'uv winter drawers. I'm havin' to ware the pare I had last winter an' all the fuzz is 'bout wore'd off. I've lost 2 buttons off'n the bak flap an' hit hangs open haf the time. Whin that north wind blows, I purt neart friz to deth. My butt is plum out thar bare to the l'e'mints.
I'm scratchin' whilst I rites this. I shore hopes I ain't ketchin' the eetch. I rekon I'll hafta git me sume sulfur an' rub on me so I kin git sume ree'leef.
I ain't had the eech since I wuz a boy. I 'member layin' out frum under the kivvers an' skratchin' haf the night. I wuz eechin' so bad I kudn't go to sleep.
Friends, don't say nothin' 'bout me havin' the eetch. Me an' The Donald may wanna run fur pressydint a'gin an' I wanna be a sofisttikated as I kin. Since The Donald has got his hind end up at Mr. Pence he may want be to be his vice pressydint whin he runs a'gin.
I needs sume more kampaign funds if'n I decides to run fur pressydint a'gin. I jest got $2.50 whin I run'd last time an' I passed out 25 'er 30 haf pints 'uv good shine. I thank sumebody drank'd my whiskey an' voted fur sumebody else, 'cause I shore din't win the 'leckshion. Hit may be them DemmerKrats done stole hit frum me.
I may hafta pay good money to buy votes. The way they ust to do hit wuz to give sumebody $2 fur their vote. They'd go a'hind the curtain, git their ballot an' brang hit out to me.
I'd mark the ballot, votin' fur myself, an' give hit to the nex feller who wud sell his vote.
He go a'hind the curtain, drop the ballot I'd mark'd in the box and brang me 'nother blank ballot. I'd give him $2.
I'd vote fur myself a'gin an' give hit to another feller to drop in the box an' brang me 'nother blank ballot, an' so on an' on. That's the only way to win a honest 'lection an' The Donald shudda done that.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.