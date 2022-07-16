Eastern Kentucky University has announced recipients of the Dean's List, Dean's Award and President's Award for the spring 2022 semester.
To achieve Dean's List honors, students attempting 12 credit hours must earn a 3.75 grade point average, students attempting 13 credit hours must earn a 3.65 grade point average, and students attempting 14 or more credit hours must earn a 3.5 grade point average. All grade point averages are out of a possible 4.0.
Dean's Award recipients are those students who have achieved Dean's List honors at EKU for three semesters, not necessarily consecutive. A lapel pin is presented to Dean's Award students by the dean of their academic college.
The President's List was established to recognize outstanding academic achievement, bestowed upon full-time undergraduate students who attain a 4.0 grade point average for a semester.
"We are committed to academic excellence and the continued success of our students," said EKU President David McFaddin. "Honoring students who have achieved a high level of academic success is one of the highlights of our year."
Those from Pulaski who were named to the Dean's List are:
Elizabeth Ann Dick, Thomas Edward Allen, Derek Eugene Stringer, Vina Marie Cain, Ashley Nicole Wright, Kyle M. Bussell, Donna Jo-Ann Jones, Whitney LaShay Morris, Laura Beth Kuyat, Amanda Suzanne Hansford, Kayla Lucretia Gentry, Austin Ryan Whitaker, Allison Claire-Marie Blevins, Austin Dwayne Anderson, Tiara Raelyn Stephens, Alya Chantelle Baugh, Shelby Lee Watson, Camden Mckay Ping, Braxton Graham Witt, Kaelyn Blaise Coomer, Kelsi Brianna Shivel, Summer Sandlin, Micah James Smith, Aidan Race Montgomery, Katherine Ann Riddle, Lea Ellen Ellen Rogers, Kasey Lee Crockett, Tiffany Jess Halcomb, Elizabeth Bailey Owens, Madison Grace Gaskin, Kaeona Morgan Phelps, Kylie Nicole Meece, Delaney Allyn Eubanks, Logan Michael Dykes, Zoe Cathryn Smith, Jamicyn Chase Weaver, Ashley Nicole Mounce, Alyssa Paige Cathers, Melody M. Engle, Kera Ann Flynn, Kassie Lynn Lay, Jessica Lynn Norton, Steven Kayd LaRue, Morgan Paige Belcher, Keiflen Gage Williams, Kayla Lynn Williamson, Destiny Shanae Turner, Harper Isabella Kuhnapfel, Megan E Speck, Joseph Ezra Becher, Liam Norman Cox, Dylan Murphey Medley Blankenship, Keith E Jasper, Connor H Speaks, Alexandra Nikole Crawford, Kelsie Morgan Dishman, Jesse Elizabeth Olmstead, Jacob Dean Sloan, Hunter Jane Mayfield, Addisyn Paige Wilson, Thomas Lee McKinney, Bailey Jo Jackson, Molli J Nelson, Ethan Robert Lawless, James Marshall Maguire, Mason Bradley Cunnagin, Elijah Thomas Hutchinson, Heather Marie Gambrel, Eric Thomas DeMunbrun, Alexis Paige Perkins, Iris Alexandra VanHook, Daphne Dawn Goff, Marcus Allen Meece, John Wesley Crockett, Alex Jeffery Clark, Kayce J Evans, Michelle Alcantara, Katelyn Elanie Ousley, Gabriella L Rowe, Morgann K Rowe, Halee Faye Melton, Christen Grace Gibson, Lexie S Bush, Sabrina Nicole Brock, and Fernando Gerome Garza.
Those named to the Spring 2022 Dean's Award are:
Vina Marie Cain, Allison Claire-Marie Blevins, Kaelyn Blaise Coomer, Katherine Ann Riddle, Destiny Shanae Turner, Megan E Speck, Kelsie Morgan Dishman, Jacob Dean Sloan, Mason Bradley Cunnagin, Heather Marie Gambrel, and John Wesley Crockett.
Those named to the Spring 2022 President's Award are:
Thomas Edward Allen, Vina Marie Cain, Ashley Nicole Wright, Kyle M Bussell, Laura Beth Kuyat, Kayla Lucretia Gentry, Austin Ryan Whitaker, Allison Claire-Marie Blevins, Austin Dwayne Anderson, Alya Chantelle Baugh, Summer Sandlin, Micah James Smith, Aidan Race Montgomery, Lea Ellen Ellen Rogers, Tiffany Jess Halcomb, Madison Grace Gaskin, Kaeona Morgan Phelps, Kylie Nicole Meece, Delaney Allyn Eubanks, Logan Michael Dykes, Alyssa Paige Cathers, Melody M. Engle, Kassie Lynn Lay, Morgan Paige Belcher, Kayla Lynn Williamson, Destiny Shanae Turner, Harper Isabella Kuhnapfel, Liam Norman Cox, Jesse Elizabeth Olmstead, Hunter Jane Mayfield, Addisyn Paige Wilson, Thomas Lee McKinney, Bailey Jo Jackson, Ethan Robert Lawless, Heather Marie Gambrel, Eric Thomas DeMunbrun, Iris Alexandra VanHook, Marcus Allen Meece, Alex Jeffery Clark, Kayce J Evans, Katelyn Elanie Ousley, Halee Faye Melton, Lexie S Bush, Sabrina Nicole Brock, and Fernando Gerome Garza.
