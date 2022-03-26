Eastern Kentucky University recognized more than 900 graduates during its fall commencement ceremonies held at the conclusion of the fall 2021 semester.
Graduates were honored during ceremonies held at Alumni Coliseum December 3-4, 2021.
"Graduates from the fall 2021 semester adapted to rapidly changing events, including having to deal with the unprecedented challenges caused by a worldwide pandemic, and persevered to earn a degree," said EKU President David McFaddin. "Each one of these graduates left an enduring mark on EKU because of their determination to never give up."
Local EKU graduates include:
• Casaundra Diane Mink of Somerset, BA, SR, Communication Studies
• Brett Andrew Price of Somerset, BA, SR, General Studies
• Phillip Andrew Groves of Somerset, BSN, SR, Nursing
• Brooke Nicole Wesley of Science Hill, BS, SR, Psychology
• Alexandra Elizabeth Childers of Somerset, BBA, SR, Management (multi)
• Emma Grace Lee of Somerset, AAS, BS, SR, Agriculture (multi)
• Jeriah D. Privett of Somerset, AAS, BS, SR, Agriculture (multi)
• Caitlin Marie Woolums of Somerset, BS, SR, Elementary Education Teaching
• Michael Aaron Swiger of Nancy, BS, SR, Psychology
• Isaiah Jackson Cornett of Somerset, BA, SR, Sociology
• Kylie Brianna Warren of Somerset, BS, SR, Psychology
• Derrick Mark Wayne Ranshaw of Somerset, BS, SR, Wildlife Management
• Micah Zane Wooldridge of Somerset, BS, SR, Recreation & Park Admin
• Wesley Eugene Smith of Somerset, BS, SR, Psychology
• Emmanuel Bradley Perry of Somerset, BS, SR, Psychology.
EKU is a student-centered, comprehensive regional university dedicated to high-quality instruction, service and scholarship, serving approximately 14,000 students.
