Eastern Kentucky University has announced 389 Dean's Award recipients for the Spring 2021 semester.
Award recipients include:
• Derek Eugene Stringer, Somerset, SR, Business
• Kristen Cara Day, Burnside, SR, Psychology
• Morgan Bailey Morrow, Somerset, SR, Biology
• Caitlin Marie Woolums, Somerset, SR, Elementary Education Teaching
• Lea Ellen Rogers, Somerset, SR, Occupational Science
• Tiffany Jess Halcomb, Nancy, SR, Fire Protection Administration
• Allie Kathryn Goodlett, Nancy, SR, Public Relations
• Wesley Dallas Stevens, Science Hill, JR, Statistics
• Kassie Lynn Lay, Eubank, JR, Elementary Education Teaching
• Liam Norman Cox, Science Hill, SR, Aviation
• Sarah Catherine Coldiron, Somerset, JR, Social Work
To earn the Dean's Award, students must achieve Dean's List honors at EKU for three semesters, not necessarily consecutive. A lapel pin is presented to students by the dean of their academic college.
To achieve Dean's List honors at Eastern, students attempting 14 or more credit hours must earn a 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0. Students attempting 13 credit hours must earn a 3.65 GPA, and students attempting 12 credit hours must earn a 3.75 GPA.
Eastern Kentucky University is a comprehensive university serving approximately 15,000 students on its Richmond campus, at its educational centers in Corbin and Manchester, and throughout Kentucky.
