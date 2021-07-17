Electrical safety around water

Whether it's swimming, boating or fishing, summertime is water recreation time for millions of Kentuckians, particularly in the South Kentucky RECC service territory, which is home to Lake Cumberland. To protect yourself and your loved ones, beware of electrical hazards near water.
There is a hidden danger called Electric Shock Drowning, or ESD, and it's entirely preventable. ESD happens when electricity from a dock, boat, pool or hot tub leaks electric current into the surrounding water.
Try to avoid entering the water when launching or loading a boat. Have your boat's electrical system inspected by a qualified electrician annually, and after a major storm, to be sure it is safe and up to code. Know where your main breakers are located on the boat and on shore to respond quickly in an emergency.
Here are other ways to stay safe:
• Never swim near a marina or close to a boat that is running.
• Always check the location of nearby power lines before boating or fishing and stay at least ten feet away.
• If your boat contacts a power line, stay in the boat, call 911 and avoid touching anything metal until help arrives.
• Have your swimming pool, hot tub or spa inspected by a licensed electrician to ensure your electric equipment is grounded correctly and up to code.
• Keep tools and electric equipment at least 5 feet away from your pool, hot tub or from any water feature, dam or creek on your property.
• When you get out of the water, don't reach to change a radio station or touch electrical equipment before being sure you are dry.
South Kentucky RECC cares about your safety. Enjoy the water, be safe at all times and have a great summer!
