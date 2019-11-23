42 YEARS AGO
AUGUST 17, 1977
Heart Attack Fells Elvis Presley, 42
Elvis Presley, the one-time truck driver who as a rock 'n' roll singer was idolized by fans and denounced by preachers as the devil's tool, is dead of a heart ailment at 42.
Doctors denied Presley's death was drug connected.
Dr. George Nichopoulos, longtime physician to the swivel-hipped, throaty baritone who was known as the "King of Rock 'n' Roll," said an autopsy revealed a constriction in one of the main arteries to the heart, which restricted blood flow and brought on a heart attack.
Nichopoulos said his patient, who carried about 175 pounds on a six-foot frame as a young man but recently had been reported as grossly overweight, had been taking a number of appetite depressants, but did not have a drug problem.
Delbert "Sonny" West, who was a Presley bodyguard for 16 years, said in Chicago just hours before Presley died that the singer was heavily addicted to drugs and haunted by fears that drove him into seclusion.
Pulaskians
Remember Presley
Thousands of hearts are breaking today in the wake of Elvis Presley's death, and Pulaski Countians have not escaped the grief.
This morning Mrs. Harold Alexander, of Ruth Road, called The Commonwealth Journal explaining that her brother Robert C. Edwards, formerly of Somerset, had been a personal friends of Presley's during the singer's military career.
It's a fact that Edwards appeared in Presley's movie "G.I. Blues," which was released early in the 1960s. Edwards also went through basic training with Presley at Fort Hood, Texas and later was stationed in Frankfurt, Germany with the star.
"Elvis was a squad leader and made friends easily with just about everyone," Edwards said. "He would never play music to show off, in fact, we'd have to coax and sometimes beg him to get him to perform for us."
Edwards, who now lives in Jeffersonville, Ind., is the son of Irene Edwards and the late Tom Edwards, also formerly of Somerset. Both his sister, and his brother, Walter, still live in Pulaski County.
Commonwealth Journal Assistant Managing Editor Bill Mardis - an up and coming disc jockey at the time Elvis launched his career - shared some recollections of the time Elvis visited the town where Mardis worked.
"I was working as a broadcaster at WLOC in Munfordville and one afternoon a bright pink Cadillac pulled up in front of the Hart Restaurant there and Elvis stepped out," said Mardis. "When word got out the next day that Elvis had eaten there, girls from all over the county swarmed the place and tore apart the chair in which he sat, taking pieces for souvenirs."
Pulaski Population Booming
Pulaski County had the fourth largest growth in Kentucky from 1970 to 1976, according to a report prepared by the University of Louisville's Urban Studies Center and published by the U.S. Bureau of Census.
The report reveals that Pulaski County's population grew by some 7,700. Pulaski's population was an estimated 42,900 as of July 1, 1976 as compared to 35,234 in 1970.
Eubank Wins 41-4 in….Softball?
Kim May pounded out six hits in six at-bats last night as she led the Eubank team to a lopsided 41-4 victory over Essence in the Somerset Ladies Slo-Pitch Softball League.
May had one homer and five singles while her teammates, Mitzi Denney and Jennifer Burton each went 5-for-6. Nellie Perkins went 2-for-3 for Essence.
In last night's other ladies' league game, Somerset Oil defeated the Midnighters 6-3. Tina Weaver went 3-for-3 for the winners, while Kathy Sattler went 2-for-3 for the Midnighters.
Nichols Wins
Tennis Tourney
Larry Nichols won the men's singles title in the Somerset City Tennis Tournament for the second straight year yesterday.
He defeated Ed Barnett for the championship 6-4, 6-2, at the Porter Hopkins courts.
The finals of the men's doubles division in the tourney will be played this evening at 5 p.m. as Barnett and Larry Harris take on Steve Robinson and Kennis Bowling at Hopkins.
Club Officers Chosen
The Somerset High School Jumper Club has slated its next meeting for Tuesday night, Aug. 30, at 7:30 p.m. at the Meece Middle School.
The club met last night and elected the following officers for the coming year: president Bob Haney; vice-president Mrs. Joe "Corky" Waddle; secretary-treasurer Mr. and Mrs. Richard Simmons.
Prices at Sexton's Salvage in Ferguson
Half gallon of ice cream - $1.19
10-lb bag of flour - 59 cents
14 oz. bottle of Tomato Catsup - 3/95 cents
Apple Jacks cereal - 73 cents
24 oz. of Jr Royal Guest Grape Jelly - 59 cents
News from November 19, 1930 - 89 Years Ago
Youths Injured in Hunting Accident
Two sons of Mr. Robert Brinson of Grade, this county, 11 and 7 years of age, were victims in a hunting accident near their home last Saturday.
William Vanhook accidentally injured them when they happened in the path of the shot from his gun aimed at a rabbit while out hunting.
The boys had been to a neighbor's house and returning home through the field and had to cross a barbed-wire fence. As the younger brother jumped over the fence he fell to the ground. His brother reached down to help the little fellow up and as they raised up together shots began showering them. The older boy, who was protected partly by his brother, was shot in the shoulder, but the younger boy's body was sprinkled with shot from his shoulders to knees.
Mr. Brinson brought his sons to the hospital where the shot were removed.
Dills Shot
Accidentally by Friend
Robert Dills, a Southern Railway employee, the son of Mr. and Mrs. S. G. Dills of Ferguson, was accidentally shot by Lawrence Ford, a friends, Tuesday evening near their home.
The two young men had planned a hunting trip and borrowed some guns. Returning to their homes with the guns in a car, they ran out of gasoline and Dills got out of the car to assist in filling the tank. Ford, unaware that the guns were loaded, was examining them when one discharged several shot, lodging in Dills' legs.
He was rushed to the hospital where he is resting nicely.
Screen Favorite
Coming
Robert Montgomery, a screen favorite, will be seen in the talking feature, "Sins of the Children," which comes to the Virginia Theatre next Monday and Tuesday nights.
This is a wonderful picture and you will not want to miss it.
Moving Day
Dr. Brent Weddle moved his family yesterday from the Hines bungalow on North Main Street to the property of George Hill on Lincoln Street.
Mr. and Mrs. Joe Hines who have been residing on Columbia Street, are now occupying the residence vacated by Dr. Weddle.
Killed in
Cumberland Falls Wreck
Miss Johnnie Potter of Cumberland Falls Station, was instantly killed near her home Sunday, when the automobile in which she was riding skidded and overturned several times.
Her neck was broken and her body badly mangled.
Miss Potter was about 25 years of age. Her sister, Miss Vera Potter and a friend Miss Ida Daughetee of Greenwood, were in the car and received severe injuries.
"Jop" Doing Good
Mrs. Geo A. Joplin, Jr., has returned from a weekend stay in Lexington where she spent quite a bit of time with her husband at Marks Sanatorium.
She brings good news of improvement in Mr. Joplin's condition as many friends who are anxiously awaiting his return to the desk at The Commonwealth office.
He is gaining in weight gradually and otherwise making progress toward recovery.
Local Baby Beeves in Prize Money
Pulaski baby beeves shown by Junior Club Members at the Fat Cattle Show in Louisville last week came within the prize money against the keenest competition in years.
Pulaski County's champion, Joe Koger, Jr., ran up against too much competition and did not come in the money in the championship ring. The calves were sold on Friday and brought in good prices, the five best sold for $13.25 a hundred, eleven brought $12.75 and one brought $11.50.
What's the Trouble?
As we made our weekly roundup of the news at the county court clerk's office this week, we were astonished when Mr. Hamilton informed us that no marriage licenses had been issues since Nov. 6, several days prior to our last report.
It is the first week in a long time we have found no names on the big book at the court house.
Wonder what's the trouble?
Daughter Born
to the Thomas'
Word has just been received that Mr. and Mrs. Joe Thomas have a little daughter, born Nov. 13. Mr. Thomas has many friends here who join us in congratulating him upon this addition to his family.
Relied from Curse of Constipation - An Advertisement
A Battle Creek physician says constipation is responsible for more misery than any other cause.
But immediate relief has been found. A tablet called Rexall Orderlies has been discovered. This tablet attracts water from the system into the lazy, dry, evacuating bowel called the colon.
The water loosens the food waste and causes a gentle, natural movement.
Somerset Boy in Bank that Fails
in Tennessee
Mr. E. R. Gover of this city, son of Mr. and Mrs. W. P. Gover, is assistant cashier of the Holston National Bank, Knoxville, which failed to open its doors for business Tuesday morning.
The bank was one of the largest in Tennessee not being able to meet the heavy withdrawals of customers.
Fined $107 Each
Adam Lanes and Frank Fulton, charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated were given a fine of $107 each in Police Court Monday.
Faces From The Past
Gale Louis Nicholas, candidate for magistrate from the 5th District in 1973.
Eric Nicholas in 1992
Jim Milliner in 1992
James Mills in 1988
Terry Mills
Bert Minton in 1987
