Elvis Presley’s granddaughter, Riley Keough, stars in a new limited series called “Daisy Jones & The Six.” Keough has appeared in films and series since her acting debut in the 2010 music biopic, “The Runaways.” This series marks the first time Keough sings for real. It’s based on the best-selling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid about the rise and fall of a 1970s Los Angeles rock band fronted by lead singers Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne.
Keough and actor Sam Claflin (“The Hunger Games: Mockingbird Part 2”) play Daisy and Billy. The two become involved in a love triangle and separately experience drug addiction as they rise from being an obscure local act to an internationally known rock band. The band is loosely inspired by Fleetwood Mac.
Music is in Keough’s DNA to say the least. In addition to being Elvis’ granddaughter, her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, released three solo albums. Her father, Danny Keough, is also a singer-songwriter. But Keough said growing up in music did not help her prepare for the role of Daisy. “I think I learned a Metallica song once when I was 13 but other than that, I had never played guitar, I’ve never sang. So there wasn’t much that was useful to me in terms of my own vocal cords or my guitar skills,” said Keough. “I’d always been more interested in film and acting and so it wasn’t something I had. I certainly grew up with a lot of music around but as far as my skill set goes, it was something I really had to start from the ground on.”
All six actors in the rock band had to learn how to sing and play musical instruments for the series. Claflin said he used his time in locked down during the pandemic to hone his skills. “I’ll be honest. I was one of the very few people in the world that was grateful for the lockdowns because I think initially I had like four or five weeks to learn guitar, learn how to sing 15 songs, learn the American accent, lose weight,” said Claflin. “It was very intense, and I felt a lot of pressure.” Viewers will see if the hard work paid off when the soundtrack for the series releases on March 3, the same day the series begins streaming on Prime Video.
The onscreen chemistry between Keough and Dunne had to show various emotional stages of Daisy and Billy’s complicated relationship. Claflin said he and Keough bonded over their lack of musical knowledge. “I have to say. The great thing about our chemistry came from the fact that neither of us were musical. So when the others were talking musical, we would just look at each other. It went straight over our heads,” said Claflin. Keough said the experience was amazing. “It was such a joy. I think that every day we were we felt really blessed to be there. And the things we were getting to do were really fun. It was hard to not be at work and feel really joyous and excited every day.”
The ensemble cast that make up the rest of the band are Suki Waterhouse, Will Harrison, Sebastian Chacon, and Josh Whitehouse. Other stars include Camila Morrone, who plays Billy’s wife, and Timothy Olyphant from the series “Justified,” who plays the band’s manager.
The 10-part series series premieres on Prime Video on March 3 with new episodes released every week till March 24.
