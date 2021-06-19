Flooding on February 28 and March 1, 2021, caused severe damage in areas of Pulaski and McCreary County. Farms in Pulaski and McCreary Co., Kentucky suffering severe damage from the flood event may be eligible for assistance under the Emergency Conservation Program (ECP) administered by the Pulaski/McCreary Farm Service Agency (FSA) County Office if the damage:
• will be so costly to rehabilitate that Federal assistance is or will be needed to return the land to productive agricultural use
• is unusual and is not the type that would recur frequently in the same area
• affects the productive capacity of the farmland
• will impair or endanger the land.
A producer qualifying for ECP assistance may receive cost-share levels not to exceed 75 percent of the eligible cost of restoration measures. No producer is eligible for more than $500,000 cost sharing per natural disaster occurrence. The following types of measures may be eligible:
• removing debris from farmland
• grading, shaping, or releveling severely damaged farmland
• restoring permanent fences
• restoring conservation structures and other similar installations.
Producers who have suffered a loss from a natural disaster may contact the local FSA County Office and request assistance through June 23, 2021.
To be eligible for assistance, practices must not be started until all of the following are met:
• an application for cost-share assistance has been filed
• the local FSA County Committee (COC) or its representative has conducted an onsite inspection of the damaged area
• the Agency responsible for technical assistance, such as the Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS), has made a needs determination, which may include cubic yards of earthmoving, etc., required for rehabilitation.
For more information about ECP, contact the FSA at Somerset USDA Service Center, 45 Eagle Creek Drive, Somerset, KY, phone: (606) 678-4842, Ext. 2, or visit fsa.usda.gov. Somerset USDA Service Center is open to limited visitors by appointment only. To make an in-person or phone appointment, call (606) 678-4842, Ext. 2.
