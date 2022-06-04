70 YEARS AGO
OCT. 23, 1952
Korea in the news
National news dominated the front page, mostly related to the war in Korea.
New owner
Mrs. Gertrude Moore bought the Longsworth house at the auction last Saturday.
Flynn wounded
Mr. and Mrs Robert Flynn of Burnside have received word their son, Pfc. Robert Flynn, Jr., was wounded in Korea on Oct. 5 and is in a hospital in Japan.
Up on the roof
The first training conference of the Somerset unit of Ground Observers' Corps will be held Tuesday in the Kentucky Utilities Company auditorium, says Burrell Howard, supervisor.
Instructors will be here from the Knoxville Air Filter Command Center of the Army Air Force to start a series of training conferences on observation of air craft. The Somerset unit was organized recently by Howard and about 30 local businessmen attended the last meeting and are assisting in the set up of a local Observers Unit. Everyone who would like to assist in this civilian defense movement is encouraged to attend.
The local observation point will be on the roof of the Hotel Beecher and arrangements are being made to secure a telephone outlet at that point for use during emergencies. Jim Wilson has been appointed to the post of Chief Observer, and Buddy Owings and Sam Tweedy are Assistant Chief Observers.
VOTE!
The Jaycees will sponsor again this year the drive to "Get Out the Vote." They will have among their projects to interest people in voting a parade and numerous advertising in the papers, over the radio, on grocery store bags, posters and road signs.
Welcome, Drakes
Gene Drake, an engineer with the state highway department, has been transferred from Lancaster to the Somerset office. The Drakes are residing at 412 College Street.
Hickorynut Ridge still busted
Officers located and destroyed a 50-gallon still on Hickorynut Ridge Saturday. They also confiscated some fruit jars and emptied some mash. No one was found at the still.
Firemen busy
A fire that started in the flue at 207 High Street as extinguished before firemen arrived Wednesday. J.C. Hopper is owner of the home.
Firemen also answered a call Wednesday to the home of Lester Wilson, 210 Tandy Avenue. Live coals had fallen from the grate in the living room, setting fire to the floor. The mantel and ceiling were also damaged. The loss was estimated at $300.
Barnesburg tragedy
Mrs. Rosa Bell Lawson Wells, 52, Ano, died Monday at Somerset City Hospital from injuries suffered on Sunday in an accident at Barnesburg on East Highway 80.
Mrs.Wells had attended services at East Somerset Baptist Church and was returning to the home of Mr. and Mrs. Leon Barnes where she was staying. She was riding in a car with Mr. and Mrs. J.B. Barnes of Barnesburg. She got out of the car in front of the Leon Barnes residence, went around the rear of the Barnes car, and it is reported, stepped into the path of an Olds 48 sedan, being driven on the highway by Vola F. Dykes of Ferguson, and knocked down.
Mr. Dykes stopped his car immediately and took Mrs. Wells to the hospital.
Dykes has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.
Vice president
coming
Vice President Alben Barkley will be in Somerset on Oct. 31 to speak at the Virginia Theatre.
Camp Ground crime
The Camp Ground School was broken into sometime over the weekend. The intruders took a jacket belonging to teacher Paul Prather, built a fire in the stove in the lunchroom, cooked and ate some food from the school cafeteria. Several people have been brought in for questioning but no arrests made yet.
Man catcher
Beau Catcher, the petticoat suit by Nan Buntly, now priced at $21.95 at The Fair Store in downtown Somerset. Get yours today and have a new beau by tomorrow.
Oh so close
Only $185 of a $400 fund wanted to landscape grounds of the new County Health Center is lacking to make the drive of the Somerset Woman's Club a success.
An appeal has been made to various other clubs and organizations in the county.
Hunting in Ohio
O.M. Haynes, sanitarian with the Pulaski County Health Dept., is spending part of his vacation in northern Ohio this week hunting.
November 20, 1952
Shooting's accidental
Two men, ages 19 and 27, are at Somerset City Hospital recovering from gunshot wounds inflicted accidentally. Donald Vaught, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ollie Vaught, Science Hill, suffered a wound in the left side Monday while hunting. His gun discharged when it fell from a ledge. Noah Crabtree, 27, of Cooper, was shot when a child accidentally discharged a gun at his home.
Father-son killed
A double funeral was held Tuesday for a 25-year-old man and his four-year-old son, victims of an explosion and fire that swept their two-room home on Rush Branch Road Sunday at 11:30 a.m. The bodies were buried side-by-side in West Somerset Cemetery.
Ronnie Lee Golf, the child, burned to death on the bed where he as sleeping when flames were driven into the bedroom from the adjoining kitchen.
Charlie Hayden Goff, the father, suffered third degree burns and died three hours later at Somerset City Hospital.
The mother and wife, Mrs. Bonnie Lou Goff, and four other children were attending church at the time of the fire.
Coroner Kenneth Gibbs said the explosion and fire occurred when the father attempted to start a fire in the kitchen stove by pouring kerosene over hot coals. The stove exploded, covering Mr. Goff with flames.
A burning torch, Mr. Goff ran from the house. Remembering his son was asleep inside, he dashed back into the fast-burning structure in a futile effort at rescue. He was pulled back outside by a cousin, Miss Lois Denham, who had run to the scene from her nearby home within seconds after the explosion.
Mr. Goff remained conscious at the hospital for about two hours after the explosion. He was quoted by a friend as saying that he had poured a quart of lighter fluid into a five-gallon can of kerosene before attempting to dash the fluid into the stove.
Neighbors came to the scene but were unable to fight the flames due to a lack of water.
Funeral services for the father and son were conducted Tuesday afternoon at the residence of Talmadge Denham, a few hundred feet from the ruins.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Goff, a garage mechanic, is survived by four children, Charles, Albert, David Allen, and Nellie Lorean.
Who's watching the store?
Three city officials, Chief of Police Harold Catron, and councilmen Varna Holt and Otis B. Chaney, are in Ohio this week on a pheasant hunting trip. Sgt. J.R. Moore is acting police chief.
Facing the music
Thieves broke into and robbed the Blue Bird Restaurant in Lincoln County on Hwy. 27 Sunday night. Three music boxes that were torn from the walls in booths were recovered east of Science Hill by county officers Monday. They were the property of Noble Flynn of Science Hill, who has the concession for music boxes and wall boxes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.