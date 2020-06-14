TROY, AL (06/10/2020)-- Erik Chriswell of Somerset, KY, graduated from Troy University during the Spring Semester/Term 4 of the 2019/2020 academic year.
Chriswell graduated with a Graduate degree from the Sorrell College of Business while taking classes at Troy Online.
About Troy University
Troy University is a public, historic, international university with 22,500 students and 154,000 alumni.
Students choose TROY for its quality academic programs, reasonable costs and availability of financial aid, outstanding faculty, and flexible in-class and online class offerings.
Students on the Troy, Ala. campus enjoy a traditional college experience, while adult students are the centers of attention at campuses in Dothan, Montgomery and Phenix City, Ala., as well as at locations around the world and online.
