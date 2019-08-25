Students at Northern Middle School acted as secret agents that were sent on a mission to save the classroom by decoding the class rules. This back to school 'escape room' experience allowed students to practice hands-on, practical problem solving skills all while learning about rules of the classroom. Mrs. Wade's 6th grade students were challenged to think outside the box in order to solve the clues using ciphers, Morse code, and cryptograms in order to save the classroom from chaos.
