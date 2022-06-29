Exchange students found themselves at home in Somerset

Their interests are wide and varied, but one thing these high schoolers have in common is that they each took a chance on living in the United States for a semester.
Jakob Kreutz, Jiwoo Han and Jaejun Lee each traveled thousands of miles as part of the Council on International Educational Exchange (CIEE) student program.
Most programs follow an entire school year but were halted two years ago because of the pandemic. With the lifting of international travel restrictions, Pulaski County was among the first communities to accept new exchange students -- giving the trio the chance to participate in the last half of the 2021-22 school year.
Exchange is mostly an opportunity to give international students a view of American life as well as the host family to learn about another culture. The teenagers were strangers to their host families when they arrived in Kentucky in January but ended the school year last month feeling very much part of their respective family.
"I feel like they've really accepted me," Han said. "They treat me like their daughter, and I really appreciate that."
Han, 16, hails from Seoul, South Korea, and was classified as a sophomore at Southwestern High School. While here she enjoyed participating in track and band.
Kreutz, 16, is from Hanover in northern Germany and was classified as a junior at Pulaski County High School. A world traveler who had visited the United States twice before, Kreutz said he thought staying for the whole semester would be fun.
"I really like traveling -- seeing new things and learning to be more independent than I am at home," Kreutz said.
While here, Kreutz had also joined the track team. Sports aren't really offered through German schools, he explained, but he wants to keep up running outside of school back home.
"I think we should have that in Germany," he said of high school sports. "I really like that."
Lee, 15, is from Daegu, South Korea, and was classified as a sophomore also at PCHS. His host family introduced him to grilling out and "Taco Tuesday."
"We have three cats and two dogs," he added, saying that while he loves cats, his house pet back home is a ferret.
Lee also noted the difference between urban living and rural living in Kentucky without any high-rise apartments but more green countryside.
Han and Lee both explained that one of the bigger differences between school in Kentucky and in South Korea is that they were able to choose their own schedules here and went to different classes. Back home, students stay in home room, and the teachers come and go depending on the subject being taught.
"I think it's really nice to be able to choose you classes based on your level and interests," Han said, adding laughingly that she does prefer the lunch hour back home. "This school is only 20 minutes, and I don't think that's enough."
All three indicated that the only thing they initially knew about Kentucky was KFC. While Lee had been open to any community, Han and Kreutz initially planned to go to school "on the coast." However with COVID still around, their options were more limited.
Local CIEE (Council on International Educational Exchange) Coordinator Gina Noble-White noted that many districts are still closed to exchange, while others are planning to accept students this fall.
"Once the district agrees to accept students, then we find host families in that district," Noble-White explained, adding that the families choose the exchange student they want to host.
"You've got to get lucky and find both [a district and family]," Kreutz added.
Han added that she'd been advised not to try to choose particular states because of the delay involved.
For more information on hosting a student, visit https://www.ciee.org.
