Kmart 7255-Somerset, Ky. has now closed their doors as of November 30. The company was part of Somerset for 40 years.
Kmart retirees and previous employees attended a farewell luncheon on December 9 at the Shopville Fire Department, hosted by Jerry and Linda Russell, Doris Rice and Kmart families.
Lois Wilson Cakes provided a big Kmart decorated, delicious sheet cake for all to enjoy.
Guests enjoyed good food sharing stories, taking photos and just reuniting after many years. There were lots of posters, banners and photo albums to view.
A memory table and banner was displayed with 19 names and candles to honor those who had passed in the past 40 years.
Jim Cary was the first Kmart store manager sent here from Michigan. His wife Tracy and daughter Brooke Cary Whitis attended with Jim Cary. He told of his 40 years of retail but 20 of that managing Kmarts and the other 20 with the competitor Walmart. Of all the stores and different cities, states and companies, this Kmart was his favorite store.
Also we had a special guest -- Jamie Smith of Somerset. Years ago Kmart along with Jim Cary had a lot of benefits in the 1980s, raising money for families with large medical bills. Jamie was one of those. In 1986, Jamie was in a bad car accident at age 16 and flown to UK Hospital. Doctors told the family that if he made it, he would be a vegetable due to so much brain damage.
As you see, his is a miracle and now at age 48 lives along and has a caregiver who take care of all his needs.
One of our oldest retirees, Anita Alcorn, 88, traveled three hours from Tennessee accompanied by her daughter Gwen. She is a young 88, so active in the community around Oak Ridge, TN.
Other employees were Pat Tynan, Reba Honeycutt, David Yeager, Jim Stith, Jean Glover, Larry Shadd, Mary Kyle, Tim Burdine, Patsy Wells, Earl Francis, Geneva Spears, Forrest Singleton, Ruth McDowell, Lila Maynard, Andy Rice, Sharon Hail, David Nicely, Ann Phillippi, Cody Dixon and Alice Burrell.
It saddens our hearts to see Kmart close, take down building signs, and is no longer but with the online shopping growing, there will be a decline for in store shopping in the future.
Thanks to the Commonwealth Journal for these past 40 years of coverage for different events and stories. Thanks to Chris Harris for his mention of Kmart in one of his recent articles on store closings.
