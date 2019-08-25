Farm safety is always important

With fall harvest season getting underway, now is a good time to bring up farm equipment safety. Long hours, repetitive task, and lack of public awareness are just a few of the things that can lead to preventable farming accidents.
Despite advancements in technology, farming remains one of the most hazardous industries in America. Out of every 100,000 farmers, 21 will die each year from a work-related injury, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Tens of thousands are hurt in accidents that primarily involve tractors and other machinery. Even sadder is the fact that the vast majority of them could--and should--have been easily prevented.
Most tractor accidents are overturns (mostly sideways). They are usually caused by high speeds or inattention. The development and use of Roll-Over Protective Structures (ROPS) during recent years has saved many lives. They normally will limit the overturn to 90 degrees while at the same time provide a frame of safety for the operator. Seat belts are an integral part of ROPS and should always be used.
There are ways of preventing accidents by following just a few guidelines. Starting with always be extremely familiar with the equipment you are dealing with. Take time to review the operator's manuals. Make sure you know what all the controls are for and how to work them in the event of an emergency.
Another important step is to insure your equipment has the needed safety features. Such as a fire extinguisher, flares, a first aid kit and small tool kit for minor repairs. But, be sure these items are securely fastened to or in the tractor.
Always keep safety signs clean and free from obstructing material. Clean them with soap and water followed by drying. Replace damaged or missing safety signs with new ones. If a component of the tractor with a safety sign affixed to it is replaced, make sure a new safety sign is attached in the same location as the replaced component. Check the instructions that came with the safety sign to know how to install it or speak with your tractor dealership for instructions.
All operators need to insure that they are dressed properly, with well fitted clothing. Flared pants, unsecured shirt tails, scarves and other loose clothing are too easily (and too often) caught in moving parts or controls. An operator should also invest in work shoes or boots that are non-skid soles and have steel toe caps. Heavy work gloves are a must if handling certain materials such as metal or wire. Safety goggles or sun glasses with tempered lenses are always a good thing to consider. The operator also needs to ensure they are dressed for the weather, cold or hot.
Some other steps that can be taken to ensure safety is, checking the work area and being aware of your surroundings. Know in advance where hidden ditches, large rocks or stumps are located. Be cautious of tall grass--it can cover hazards that are not easily seen. Also, be sure the area is clear of livestock and children.
Also, daily maintenance is the best way to keep your tractor in top running condition and safe. Needed maintenance is not something to be put off until another day. Guided by your operator's manual, set up a daily maintenance routine and put it on a checklist sheet for daily use. If there is a young or inexperienced person around, have them help you. It's a good way to help teach them the fundamentals of maintenance and safety in the world of machinery.
Equipment attachments are a very important part of every farming operation. These tools are energy and time saving equipment that can be a farmer best friend; but they are also very dangerous if not operated properly. This goes back to knowing the equipment you are using to insure safety while operating the attachments.
Also check the attachments' manual and make sure you have the proper weights. If you have any questions consult your local dealer. Lift rear-mounted attachments and drive slowly when making sharp turns. Raise and lower attachment slowly and smoothly, especially a loader with a load.
Carelessness is your worst enemy around a tractor and its attachments. Particular care must be taken when dealing with the PTO. Disengage the PTO and stop the engine when cleaning, servicing, adjusting, repairing, installing or removing an attachment. NO EXCEPTIONS!
Always keep all shields and guards in place. They are installed for your safety. If a shield or guard is missing, especially those designed for the PTO shaft, do not operate the equipment.
Although tractors were not made for public roads, there are times when such travel cannot be avoided. Before you move your tractor and attachments over public roads, be sure you are familiar with all local regulations. Most states now require that a SMV (slow moving vehicle) emblem be placed on the rear of any tractor or its towed attachment traveling 25 mph or slower. The emblem is a fluorescent yellow-orange triangle with a dark red reflective border, should be centered at between 2 to 6 feet above the ground. Be sure to also use proper clearance flags, lights and warning signals. Always insure that the tractor brake pedals are locked together to assure straight line stops, while operating on public roads.
Along with the tractor be sure to prepare attachments for the move. Make sure they are secure and properly mounted and that the tractor is properly counter weighted. Remove or cover sharp areas of the attachment. Never operate the attachment during transport. Keep the PTO lever in neutral. Make sure to carry all attachments in the transport position.
Always be aware of your speed. A tractor is designed for easy maneuverability at low speeds, not high speeds. Keep both hands on the wheel and your eyes on the road ahead. Some tractor's steering reacts quickly, especially at high speeds. An accidental pull on the wheel can spin the tractor into a ditch or into the path of oncoming traffic very rapidly.
Be sure to slow down on all turns or curves. A tractor's turning radius is much smaller than that of most automobiles and taking a curve too quickly can easily result in an overturn.
Take care to slow down if you are pulling a heavy load on the highway. There are only two brakes, one on each rear wheel, and the load itself may not have individual brakes. Place the tractor in the same gear going downhill as you would to go up; in order to use engine compression for braking. Never use the differential lock while in transport. This is hard on the rear tires and, at highway speed, can flip you over while turning.
Public road driving should be done in the daytime if at all possible, and during the lightest traffic hours. The best rule to follow is simply, do not drive on any public road at night. If it becomes necessary, however, be sure you are completely in compliance with your state and local laws concerning lights. If you have to stop at night pull off the road and set up flares or reflectors.
According to the National Safety Council, about one-third of all fatal tractor accidents occur on public roads and high speed is one of the three major causes. The other two are inexperienced operators and other unsafe operation.
Safety on public roadways is a 2-way street. It is as much the public's responsibility as the farmers. Slow down, allow plenty of room, and paying attention are just a few simple actions that can help keep everyone on the roadway safe as possible.
We have always been told that patience is a virtue, I to understand that it's never fun to get held up by a slow moving piece of equipment, but remember that the operator is trying to do their job as fast and as safely as possible. So slow down, pay attention, share the road and just enjoy the view.
For more information contact the Pulaski County extension service. Information gathered from Farm Machinery Fact Sheet FM-27.
