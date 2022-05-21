Farm safety is always important

With spring now well underway now is a good time to bring up farm equipment safety. Long hours, repetitive task, and lack of public awareness are just a few of the things that can lead to preventable farming accidents.
Despite advancements in technology, farming remains one of the most hazardous industries in America. Out of every 100,000 farmers, 21 will die each year from a work-related injury, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Tens of thousands are hurt in accidents that primarily involve tractors and other machinery. Even sadder is the fact that the vast majority of them could--and should--have been prevented.
Farm vehicles on public roads are involved in injury accidents from 6,000 to 7,000 times annually in the United States and typically more than 200 collisions involving farm machinery on public roads occur in Kentucky every year. Thus, people driving farm machinery and those driving vehicles should be especially careful and watchful
Knowing Your Tractor being thoroughly familiar with both the operator's manual and the tractor itself before starting up the equipment. Know each control, its location and how it works. Know how to stop the tractor and all your attachments quickly in the event of an emergency.
Most tractor accidents are overturns (mostly sideways). They are usually caused by high speed or inattention. The development and use of Roll-Over Protective Structures (ROPS) during recent years has saved many lives. They normally will limit the overturn to 90 degrees while at the same time provide a frame of safety for the operator. Seat belts are an integral part of ROPS and should always be used
Keep safety signs clean and free from obstructing material. Clean them with soap and water followed by drying with cloth. Replace damaged or missing safety signs with new ones from your tractor dealer. If a component with a safety sign affixed is replaced with a new part, make sure a new safety sign is attached in the same location as the replaced component. Mount new safety signs by applying on clean dry surface and press any bubbles to outside edge. Most states now require that an SMV (slow moving vehicle) emblem be placed on the rear of any tractor or its towed attachment traveling 25 mph or slower. The emblem, a fluorescent yellow-orange triangle with a dark red reflective border, should be centered at between 2 to 6 feet above the ground.
Dressing properly, well fitted, belted clothing is a must. Flared pants, shirt tails, scarves and other loose clothing are too easily (and too often) caught in moving parts or controls. Invest in sturdy safety work shoes or boots with non-skid soles and steel toe caps. Protect yourself from the sun in summer and the cold in winter. Heavy work gloves are a plus, as are safety goggles or sun glasses with tempered lenses.
Check the work area and be aware of your surroundings. Know in advance where hidden ditches, large rocks or stumps are located. Be wary of tall grass--it can cover hazards. Be sure the area is clear of livestock and children. Check for clearances with overhead power lines when operating or moving tall machines, because contact may result in electrocution. Moving portable augers around overhead power lines is especially hazardous so always lower them first.
Daily maintenance is the best way to keep your tractor in top running condition. And, a well-maintained tractor is a safer tractor. Maintenance is not something to be put off until tomorrow. Guided by your operator's manual, set up a daily maintenance routine and put it on a checklist sheet for daily use. If there is a youngster around, have him help you. It's a good way to help teach him the fundamentals of maintenance and safety in the world of machinery. Carry a fire extinguisher on all tractors and self-propelled equipment, especially combines. Periodically check extinguishers to be sure they are pressurized and in good condition. To prevent fires on combines, be sure equipment is clean and hoses and fuel systems are in good shape and not leaking. Remove trash and debris around engine components.
Carelessness is your worst enemy around a tractor and its attachments. Particular care must be taken when dealing with the PTO. Disengage the PTO and stop the engine when cleaning, servicing, adjusting, repairing, installing or removing an attachment. NO EXCEPTIONS!
Always keep all shields and guards in place. They are installed for your safety. If shields or guards are missing, especially those designed for the PTO shaft, do not operate the equipment.
Always shut off engine and be sure implement motion has stopped before performing adjustments or maintenance to any equipment.
Watch your speed. A tractor is designed for easy maneuverability at low speeds, not high speeds. Keep both hands on the wheel and your eyes on the road ahead. A tractor's steering reacts quickly, especially at high speeds. An accidental pull on the wheel can spin you into a ditch or into the path of oncoming traffic in a second's time. According to the National Safety Council, about one-third of all fatal tractor accidents occur on public roads--and high speed is one of the three major causes. The other two are inexperienced operators and any other unsafe operation.
Public road driving should be done in the daytime if at all possible, and during the lightest traffic hours. The best rule is simply not to drive on any public road at night. If it becomes necessary, however, be sure you are completely in compliance with your state and local laws concerning lights. If you have to stop at night pull off the road and set up flares or reflectors.
Safety on public roadways is a 2-way street. It is as much the public's responsibility as the farmers. Slow down, allow plenty of room, and paying attention are just a few simple auctions that can help keep everyone safe as possible. We have always been told that patience is a virtue, I understand that it's never fun to get held up by a slow moving piece of equipment, but remember that operator is trying to do their job as fast as they can so that they too can go home to their family. So slow down, pay attention, share the road and just enjoy the view.
For more information contact the Pulaski County extension service. Information gathered from Farm Machinery Fact Sheet FM-27.
