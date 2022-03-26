In basketball, a fast break is a play that moves the ball quickly from one end of the court to the other. It helps a team get a fast start on a scoring play.
Try making a fast break for breakfast everyday too! Breakfast can help your body get started for a "high-scoring" day.
Breakfast is important. When you get up in the morning, it has been about 12 hours since your last meal. If you don't eat again until lunch, it will be nearly six more hours before any new food energy gets into your system. Kids and teens can concentrate on their schoolwork better when they're not hungry. Studies show that kids do better in school when they eat breakfast. Sending a child to school without breakfast is like sending them into a classroom without books.
In Kentucky, more than 80% of schools participate in the School Breakfast Program. The breakfast offered through the program is designed to provide one-fourth to one-third of a child's daily nutrient requirements including calories, protein, calcium, and other essential nutrients. When you skip breakfast, it's hard to make up the nutrients you miss. If your child does not participate in a breakfast program, have a MyPlate breakfast at home.
Here are some ways to make a good breakfast part of your daily game plan.
• Invent your own plays: Who says you can only eat breakfast food in the morning? People in other countries sometimes eat soup for breakfast. You can too. If a bowl of tomato soup and a cheese sandwich sounds good, try it. If you liked last night's chicken, have it for breakfast today. The goal is to eat something to fuel your day.
• Teamwork is important: Eat a combination of foods. Try to include a variety of foods in your breakfast. A healthy breakfast includes at least two of the five food groups. Breakfast is a good time to get your vitamin C. Oranges, grapefruit, and 100% fruit juices are all good choices.
• Get your game set up quickly: If you're short on time, fix some foods in advance like yogurt and granola so you can eat a satisfying breakfast quickly.
Sources: Rosie Allen, Regional Extension Agent for Nutrition Education Program; https://fns-prod.azureedge. net/sites/default/files/tn/ SB_Infographic_81216a.pdf
Here is a really quick breakfast recipe to try:
Microwaved Scrambled Eggs in a Mug
• Nonstick cooking spray • 2 large eggs • 2 tablespoons non-fat milk • 1 tablespoon low-fat cheddar cheese • 2 tablespoons chopped tomato* • Pinch of salt and pepper *Substitute 1 1/2 tablespoons of salsa for the chopped tomato if desired.
Directions:
1. Spray a large (12-ounce) microwave-safe mug with nonstick cooking spray.
2. In a small bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, cheese, tomato, salt, and pepper. Pour mixture into the mug.
3. Microwave the mug on high for 30 seconds; stir. Microwave for 70 to 80 seconds or until eggs are puffed and set.
Nutrition facts per serving: 170 calories; 10g total fat; 3.5g saturated fat; 0g trans fat; 375mg cholesterol; 220mg sodium; 3g total carbohydrate; 0g dietary fiber; 3g total sugars; 0g added sugars; 16g protein; 10% Daily Value of vitamin D; 10% Daily Value of calcium; 10% Daily Value of iron; 6% Daily Value of potassium Source (adapted): https://www.incredibleegg.org/ recipes/microwave-coffee-cup-scramble.
Also be sure to watch for these events coming up on April 1st at 1 pm, Painting with Sue Pogue where you will paint a lovely flower picture on canvas; April 25th at 10 am come learn to maker beautiful and fun cards with Denise Salter. We look forward to seeing you at our office!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.