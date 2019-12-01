FBLA visits Washington, D.C.

During the dates of October 30th through November 3rd, the Pulaski County chapter of FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) attended the NFLC in Washington, DC.
During the conference members networked with other students from across the nation and attended various workshops. The keynote speaker was John Guydon who played Division I football at the University of Colorado and earned a Broadcast Production degree from the school of journalism.
Members got to visit the Lincoln Monument, various Smithsonian Museums, the Ford Theatre, the Holocaust Museum and much more.
The conference opened up A World of Opportunity and students came back inspired to become the next young leaders of America.
