FBLA visits Washington, D.C.

Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

Sunshine early then becoming cloudy later in the day. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 52F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Rain and snow showers in the evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 33F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.